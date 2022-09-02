 Minnesota thumps NMSU in Kill's return - Albuquerque Journal

Minnesota thumps NMSU in Kill’s return

By Associated Press

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia, a graduate of Albuquerque’s Volcano Vista High School, is tackled by Minnesota defensive lineman Jalen Logan-Redding (97) during the first half Thursday in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
MINNEAPOLIS — Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota in his seamless comeback from a season-ending injury in the opener a year ago, and the Gophers overwhelmed New Mexico State 38-0 on Thursday night to spoil a homecoming of sorts for head coach Jerry Kill.

Kill had a cordial pregame conversation with Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck, his former assistant at Northern Illinois of whom he’d been critical in the past. They shared a postgame handshake, too, after the Gophers outgained the Aggies a whopping 485-91 in total yardage.

Ibrahim, who tore his Achilles in the loss to Ohio State last Sept. 2, started his sixth college season in style. He bounced off and bashed into the Aggies over 21 carries, extending his school-record streak of 100-plus yards to 10 straight games and moving into a tie with Marion Barber III for second place in Gophers history with 35 career touchdowns.

The return of Kill was even more remarkable in Minnesota, where he inherited a bottomed-out program in 2011 and won the Big Ten Coach of the Year award in 2014 before epilepsy-related health problems forced him to retire midway through the 2015 season.

Except the 61-year-old Kill didn’t wind up retiring, working in various capacities at five different schools before taking the job this season at independent New Mexico State through a connection with athletic director Mario Moccia. The Aggies, who will join Conference USA next year, were 2-10 last season and finished with only one winning record (2017) in the past 20 years.

Kill once vowed to never again set foot on Minnesota’s campus after the firing of his defensive coordinator and successor as head coach, Tracy Claeys. Kill also ripped Fleck in a 2019 radio interview for what he felt was a disrespectful description of the state Kill and Claeys left the program in when Fleck brought in his distinctly different brand in 2017.

Tanner Morgan, another one of the four sixth-year standouts who came back for one more college try with the Gophers after a 9-4 finish in 2021, had 174 yards on 13-for-19 passing and rushed for two touchdowns.

Trey Potts, who like Ibrahim returned from a season-ending 2021 injury, had 17 carries for 89 yards and a score. Potts was seriously hurt at Purdue on Oct. 2 and spent six days in a hospital before being cleared to travel back to Minnesota. The Gophers did not disclose the nature of his injury.

Diego Pavia, the Volcano Vista High School graduate who threw three interceptions and lost a fumble in New Mexico State’s opening loss to Nevada, got another start and completed 2 of 5 passes for 10 yards.

Freshman Gavin Frakes entered in the second quarter and finished 2 of 7 for 43 yards. He was intercepted in the end zone in the fourth quarter by Terell Smith, ending the only drive longer than 16 yards for the Aggies.

STRANGE SYMMETRY: Kill’s first home game with Minnesota on Sept. 10, 2011, was against none other than New Mexico State. The Aggies held on to beat the Gophers 28-21 in a finish marred by a frightening seizure Kill suffered on the sideline on a steamy afternoon with a kickoff temperature of 88 degrees.

Minnesota won a rematch on the road in 2013 and beat New Mexico State again in 2018. That game and this one were scheduled in 2009 as a two-game contract that guaranteed a total of $1.05 million to the Aggies.

THE TAKEAWAY: New Mexico State: Unhappy about hitting the road for a Big Ten foe just five days after the first game, Kill told Moccia he only wanted one payout game per season in the future. The Aggies ran only 33 plays, a single-game program record for the fewest against a Minnesota defense.

Minnesota: The run-pass balance the Gophers are striving for behind the direction of offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who returned after two seasons away, will have to wait another week. They ran the ball 57 times, including on 12 of 13 plays during a touchdown drive that took 12:58 off the clock into the second quarter.

UP NEXT: New Mexico State plays at UTEP on Sept. 10. The Aggies have two more road games this season against power conference opponents: Wisconsin and Missouri.

Minnesota hosts Western Illinois on Sept. 10. The Gophers play their Big Ten opener at Michigan State on Sept. 24.

