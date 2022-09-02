 Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany - Albuquerque Journal

Man dies following attack at gay pride event in Germany

By Associated Press

BERLIN — A 25-year-old man has died from injuries suffered in an attack at a gay pride event in the western city of Muenster, prosecutors in Germany said Friday.

The victim, identified in German media only by the first name Malte, had come to the aid of other participants in the Aug. 27 Christopher Street Day event after they were insulted by an unknown man. The man then attacked the victim, knocking him to the ground.

Authorities said the suspect in the attack fled with another person and has not yet been apprehended.

Police have issued a description of the men and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The German government’s queer commissioner, Sven Lehmann, expressed shock at the death.

“Malte has died following a hate attack at the CSD Muenster,” Lehmann wrote on Twitter. “I’m stunned and sad. My condolences and deep sympathy go to his family and friends. Violence against queer people is a threat that we must all stand up to.”

