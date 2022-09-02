 Prosecutor urges forcible medication in clinic shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Prosecutor urges forcible medication in clinic shooting

By Colleen Slevin / Associated Press

DENVER — A federal prosecutor urged a judge on Thursday to order that a man charged with killing three people at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 be forcibly given anti-psychotic medication so his delusions could be quieted at least enough for him to finally be put on trial for the attack.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Pegeen Rhyne said the government had met the legal standard for showing that the drugs should be given to Robert Dear, 64, to try to make him mentally competent — able to understand legal proceedings and help his attorneys in his defense.

She argued a prison psychologist and psychiatrist who evaluated Dear at a U.S. Bureau of Prisons hospital in Springfield, Missouri, reported that 70% of their prisoners treated with the drugs have become competent, meeting the requirement that the drugs only be forcibly given if there is a substantial likelihood of success.

Two other studies on inmates with delusional disorder also found similar results, although the defense stressed that, given the rarity of delusional disorder, there is not much research on the topic.

Public defender Natalie Stricklin told U.S. District Judge Robert Blackburn that the government’s proposal to treat a man who believes the FBI has been following him for around 30 years and his defense team is working with them is “overly optimistic” and generalized.

She said it did not take into account how the drugs could affect him in particular because of his age and his health problems, including untreated high blood pressure and high cholesterol. Government experts testified Dear could be given drugs to treat those conditions. However, Dear has refused to take those medications and Stricklin said it was not clear whether Blackburn could also order Dear to be given those too.

“I suggest the court should not strip him of all medical agency,” Stricklin said.

The government can also try to try to have inmates forcibly medicated if they are considered a danger to themselves or others but prosecutors are not claiming that Dear is.

Dear has previously declared himself a “warrior for the babies” and also expressed pride in the “success” of his attack on the clinic during one of many outbursts during the first day of a three-day hearing in federal court this week on whether he should be forcibly medicated. Blackburn later warned him to remain quiet or he would be removed from court.

Federal prosecutors allege that Dear intended to wage “war” against the clinic because it offered abortion services, arming himself with four semi-automatic SKS rifles, five handguns, two other rifles, a shotgun, propane tanks and 500 rounds of ammunition. He allegedly began shooting outside the clinic before getting inside by shooting his way through a door, according to his federal indictment.

Two of the people killed in the attack were accompanying friends to the clinic — Ke’Arre Stewart, 29, an Army veteran who served in Iraq and was a father of two, and Jennifer Markovsky, 36, a mother of two who grew up in Oahu, Hawaii. The third person killed was University of Colorado Colorado Springs campus police officer Garrett Swasey, who responded to the clinic after hearing there was an active shooter.

Prosecutors have ruled out seeking the death penalty against Dear, who is charged under the federal 1994 Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act, and is instead facing three life sentences if convicted.

Blackburn said he would issue his decision later in writing.

Home » Journal North » Journal North Recent News » Prosecutor urges forcible medication in clinic shooting

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
2nd grader in Arizona brings 2 guns and ammunition ...
Around the Region
A second-grade student at a southeastern ... A second-grade student at a southeastern Arizona elementary school is facing charges for allegedly bringing two guns and ammunition to school, authorities said Wednesday. ...
2
State police release report on rollover
Around the Region
Aug. 30--It took a little over ... Aug. 30--It took a little over two weeks to get the details of a vehicle wreck in Clovis that sent two area residents to ...
3
Liquor greenlit to be sold at ENMU sporting events
Around the Region
Aug. 30--Eastern New Mexico University, having ... Aug. 30--Eastern New Mexico University, having secured a liquor license, will for the first time sell liquor at sporting events. At its recent meeting, ...
4
Medication recommended for Colorado clinic shooting suspect
Around the Region
A mentally ill man charged with ... A mentally ill man charged with killing three people and wounding eight others at a Colorado Planned Parenthood clinic in 2015 could become well ...
5
Authorities ID teen girl killed in Arizona school van ...
Around the Region
Authorities have released the name of ... Authorities have released the name of a teenage girl who died when a school van was hit from behind by a semi-truck in eastern ...
6
2 die, 5 injured in Phoenix shooting rampage; suspect ...
Around the Region
Two people were killed and five ... Two people were killed and five injured -- including two police officers -- when a man armed with a semi-automatic rifle and wearing tactical ...
7
Judge who pointed AR-15 style rifle at stepson suspended
Around the Region
A Colorado judge who pointed an ... A Colorado judge who pointed an AR-15 style rifle at his adult stepson during an argument was censured by the state's Supreme Court on ...
8
Official says Curry fair's Junior Livestock Sale a record ...
Around the Region
Almost 100 4-H and FFA youth ... Almost 100 4-H and FFA youth sold animals for a record-setting total of over $424,000 at the Curry County Fair's Junior Livestock Sale held ...
9
Fort Sumner woman gets 18 years in prison
Around the Region
Aug. 27--The Fort Sumner woman who ... Aug. 27--The Fort Sumner woman who killed her grandfather and left his body in a toolbox in a trash heap was sentenced on Friday ...