 Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric - Albuquerque Journal

Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric

By Associated Press

HERAT, Afghanistan — An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people. including a prominent cleric close to the Taliban, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 21 people were hurt.

The explosion in the city of Herat left the courtyard of the Guzargah Mosque littered with bodies, the ground stained with blood, video from the scene showed. Men shouted, “God is great,” in shock and horror.

The bomb went off during Friday noon prayers, when mosques are full of worshippers.

Among the dead was Mujib-ul Rahman Ansari, a prominent cleric who was known across Afghanistan for his criticism of the country’s Western-backed governments over the past two decades. Ansari was seen as close to the Taliban, who seized control over Afghanistan a year ago as foreign forces withdrew.

His death was confirmed by the chief Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid. Just before the bombing, Ansari had been meeting in another part of the city with the Taliban government’s deputy prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, who was on a visit to Herat. He had rushed from the meeting to the mosque to get to the noon prayers, an aide to Baradar said in a tweet mourning the cleric.

Ambulances transported 18 bodies and 21 people wounded from the blast to hospitals in Herat, said Mohammad Daud Mohammadi, an official at the Herat ambulance center,

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday’s blast.

Last month, a bombing at a mosque in the capital Kabul targeted and killed a pro-Taliban cleric in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group. IS has waged a bloody campaign of attacks on Taliban targets and minority groups, particularly Shiites whom the extremist Sunni IS considers heretics. It has frequently hit mosques with suicide attacks during Friday prayers.

Herat’s Guzargah Mosque, where Ansari has long been the preacher, draws followers of Sunni Islam, the dominant stream in Afghanistan that is also followed by the Taliban.

Ansari was for years a thorn in the side of Afghanistan’s pro-Western government. In his sermons at the Guzargah, he urged his many supporters to carry out protests against the governments and preached against women’s rights.

Home » News » World » Afghan mosque blast kills 18, including pro-Taliban cleric

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
'These results don't pass muster'
ABQnews Seeker
Students continue to struggle with proficiency ... Students continue to struggle with proficiency according to new tests
2
Journal Poll: Vast majority think pretrial detention law should ...
ABQnews Seeker
Support bridges demographics in a rare ... Support bridges demographics in a rare unification of viewpoints
3
Judge orders candidate to be listed on ballot
ABQnews Seeker
Clerk had disqualified Sandoval County judge ... Clerk had disqualified Sandoval County judge
4
New Mexico Supreme Court details ruling on stream access
ABQnews Seeker
Court's written opinion follows a decision ... Court's written opinion follows a decision announced from the bench that invalidated regulations permitting property owners to close access to waters on their land
5
Blaze displaces 31 at Southeast ABQ apartments
ABQnews Seeker
Fire crews fought 40-foot flames; 3 ... Fire crews fought 40-foot flames; 3 residents injured
6
A crowning achievement for three NM girls
ABQnews Seeker
They will advance to the national ... They will advance to the national pageant in Florida this November
7
FBI leads multiple raids in South Valley
ABQnews Seeker
16 warrants served in pre-dawn operation 16 warrants served in pre-dawn operation
8
Student, 17, arrested in shots fired situation at Del ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police still looking for more information ... Police still looking for more information about othe
9
Zozobra set to go up in flames for the ...
Entertainment
On Friday, Sept. 2, Zozobra will ... On Friday, Sept. 2, Zozobra will burn for the 98th time in Santa Fe. The annual event is back in person and KOAT-TV will ...
10
Hatch Chile Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary
Entertainment
The Hatch Chile Festival will take ... The Hatch Chile Festival will take place in town for the second straight year