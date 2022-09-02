Garden clubs hosting a bouquet of flower shows

The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs, Inc. is sponsoring flower shows, exhibits and a special presentation held in conjunction with the 2022 New Mexico State Fair. The shows will run from Sept. 7 through Sept. 18, and adults and youth are welcome to participate.

The four standard flower shows will run from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, Friday, Sept. 9, Monday, Sept. 12 and Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Youth flower shows will be held on Saturday, Sept. 10 and Saturday, Sept. 17, from 1-8 p.m.

On Friday, Sept. 9 and Sept. 16 from 2-4 p.m. a presentation on “Cultivating Oyster Mushrooms at Home” will be held.

Several garden clubs will be hosting exhibits during the State Fair.

Exhibits from garden clubs include:

• Sept. 7-18: Master Gardeners: Featuring School Gardens.

• Wednesday, Sept. 7: NM Orchid Guild.

• Friday, Sept. 9: Albuquerque Daylily Society.

• Monday, Sept. 12: Ikebana International.

• Thursday, Sept. 15: Albuquerque Aril & Iris Society.

All events will be held in the Floriculture Building at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE.

For more information visit albuquerquegardencenter.org.