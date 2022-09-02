The Sometimes Island is spreading its cool beach vibe

The cool beach vibes of The Sometimes Island are starting to soothe a broader audience.

After the duo of singer-songwriter Matt Blankenship Jr. and drummer Nick Lopiano released their latest EP, “Beverly & Barbara,” on Feb. 1, they jumped to No. 2 on Apple’s Alternative Chart and have accrued over 800,000 monthly listeners and millions of streams.

Blakenship Jr. said that releasing the song “Acapulco” benefited from good – and somewhat bittersweet – timing.

“When we came out with ‘Acapulco,’ there was this vortex of events of where Apple TV came out with a show called ‘Acapulco,’ Jason Derulo came out with a song called ‘Acapulco,’ and there was an earthquake in the actual city of Acapulco all around the same time,” he said.

The catchy track propelled The Sometimes Island into popularity, now nearing almost 95,000 followers on Instagram. Once the track climbed the charts, Blankenship Jr. said the exposure then cascaded to the other songs.

Lopiano is from Virginia and Blankenship Jr. was raised in Texas before the two met in Los Angeles. However, Blakenship Jr. has since added Albuquerque to his list of resident cities.

The musician moved to Albuquerque two years ago on a whim. During the pandemic, Blakenship Jr. decided to drive east on Interstate 40 from California to visit his family in Texas, and one of his chance stops ended up being in Albuquerque for lunch.

“I stopped (in Albuquerque) having never been here before,” Blakenship Jr. said. “I just started walking around and looking around … and was like, you know what, what if I just moved here? And a month or two later, sure enough, I moved here.”

Blankenship Jr. added about the locals, “People are very cool, everybody’s nice. It’s a complete change of pace from Los Angeles.”

The Sometimes Island offers a nice pace of their own with the music they produce. Yet, on their two prior EP releases, the duo was still discovering their sound.

“It took years for me to figure out how to describe my own music,” Blankenship Jr. admitted.

The musician has been writing songs since he was in his early teens and performed with different bands in high school and college, later becoming a DJ in his 20s. He now serves as the primary songwriter for The Sometimes Island.

The band’s 2017 release, “Bad People,” provided a consistent chill vibe from beginning to end. Then, “Pilot” expanded the duo’s sound in 2021 with balance of tempo throughout, complementing their poppy synthesizer beats with classical, jazz and soft rock elements.

“Beverly & Barbara” has now blended the elements that best capture The Sometimes Island’s tropical, synth-forward indie pop identity. Highlighted by “Beverly & Barbara Do LA,” “Acapulco” and an original rendition of Stealers Wheel’s “Stuck In The Middle With You,” the duo has evolved and generated a meaningful, melodic and catchy grouping of tracks.

Referencing his specific personal relationship with the character of “Barbara” that inspired the EP, Blakenship Jr. explained he aimed to paint a picture rather than drive a narrative, somewhat of an impressionist approach.

“With music, it’s hard to make a point about something, but it’s good to be able to put you in the emotional place that somebody was in,” Blakenship Jr. said. “That’s kind of what the story is, dealing and processing and integrating that experience into my life through these songs.”

The Sometimes Island is currently planning a fall tour that will stretch from the Pacific Northwest to the East Coast, and, of course, the Southwest. The duo has never performed in Albuquerque, but Blakenship Jr. said they will be scheduling a show in the Duke City.

Especially since he’s a landlocked local now.

The Sometimes Island

Visit the band’s website thesometimesisland.com, and on Instagram @thesometimesisland for updates on their music and upcoming fall tour.