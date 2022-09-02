‘Moulin Rouge!’ sing-along to benefit the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

If you’ve always longed to dress in costume and sing along to a jukebox musical, head to the KiMo Theater and grab a seat for “Moulin Rouge!” on Saturday.

This New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus benefit gives movie fans a chance to belt out the lyrics to “Lady Marmalade” and “Rhythm of the Night” between handfuls of popcorn.

“It’s a movie sing-along where we project the movie at the KiMo and they project the words on the screen and everybody sings along,” said Jerry Matthews, NMGMC marketing coordinator. “We don’t perform. People show up in costume.”

You don’t have to rehearse.

Think “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” minus the toast.

The chorus last hosted a sing-along to “The Sound of Music” in 2021. Scheduled to appear in January, “Moulin Rouge!” was postponed due to a Covid spike. Past productions have also included “Grease.”

A $75 VIP reception at Sumner & Dene Gallery, 517 Central Ave. NW, features food from The Range and beer from Tractor Brewing Co., as well as gift bag raffle tickets. Gruet Winery has donated both sparkling and white wine. Just 100 VIP tickets are available.

Saturday will mark the group’s third fundraiser at the KiMo. Last year, they raised $13,000.

“Obviously, we’d like to beat that,” Matthews said.

Local drag artist Tsunami Couture will host the show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the general public.

Come dressed in your “Moulin Rouge!” finest for the costume contest and warm up those vocal cords. The event helps provide funds for the singers to continue offering high quality vocal performances.