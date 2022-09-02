 'Moulin Rouge!' sing-along to benefit the NM Gay Men's Chorus

‘Moulin Rouge!’ sing-along to benefit the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Nicole Kidman, left, and Ewan McGregor in a scene from the film, “Moulin Rouge!” (Courtesy of 20th Century Fox)

If you’ve always longed to dress in costume and sing along to a jukebox musical, head to the KiMo Theater and grab a seat for “Moulin Rouge!” on Saturday.

This New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus benefit gives movie fans a chance to belt out the lyrics to “Lady Marmalade” and “Rhythm of the Night” between handfuls of popcorn.

“It’s a movie sing-along where we project the movie at the KiMo and they project the words on the screen and everybody sings along,” said Jerry Matthews, NMGMC marketing coordinator. “We don’t perform. People show up in costume.”

You don’t have to rehearse.

Think “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” minus the toast.

The chorus last hosted a sing-along to “The Sound of Music” in 2021. Scheduled to appear in January, “Moulin Rouge!” was postponed due to a Covid spike. Past productions have also included “Grease.”

A $75 VIP reception at Sumner & Dene Gallery, 517 Central Ave. NW, features food from The Range and beer from Tractor Brewing Co., as well as gift bag raffle tickets. Gruet Winery has donated both sparkling and white wine. Just 100 VIP tickets are available.

Saturday will mark the group’s third fundraiser at the KiMo. Last year, they raised $13,000.

“Obviously, we’d like to beat that,” Matthews said.

Tsunami Couture

Local drag artist Tsunami Couture will host the show.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to the general public.

Come dressed in your “Moulin Rouge!” finest for the costume contest and warm up those vocal cords. The event helps provide funds for the singers to continue offering high quality vocal performances.

‘Moulin Rouge!’ with the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus
WHERE: The KiMo Theater, 423 Central Ave. NW

WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10; VIP reception at Sumner & Dene Gallery, 517 Central Ave. NW, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

HOW MUCH: $25 general; $75 VIP (includes priority seating), plus fees, at NMGMC.org/tickets

Home » Entertainment » Arts » ‘Moulin Rouge!’ sing-along to benefit the New Mexico Gay Men’s Chorus

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Millicent Rogers Museum hosting the 30th Annual National Pastel ...
Arts
The show features 116 paintings, with ... The show features 116 paintings, with 66 featured at the museum, and the entirety available online at pastelsnm.org.
2
Tossing trimmed weeds key to stopping them
Arts
Sever the plant as close to ... Sever the plant as close to ground level as possible. Do not compost them. Get them in the trash.
3
NM activist Alice K. Hoppes was a voice for ...
Arts
New Mexican Civil Rights activist Alice ... New Mexican Civil Rights activist Alice K. Hoppes believed fighting for equal rights was her destiny.
4
The Sometimes Island is spreading its cool beach vibe
Arts
The duo's singer-songwriter Matt Blankenship Jr. ... The duo's singer-songwriter Matt Blankenship Jr. calls Albuquerque home
5
'Moulin Rouge!' sing-along to benefit the New Mexico Gay ...
Arts
This New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus ... This New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus benefit gives movie fans a chance to belt out the lyrics to 'Lady Marmalade' and 'Rhythm of the ...
6
NAIWA to host 50th annual conference in ABQ
Arts
The conference will run Monday, Sept. ... The conference will run Monday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW.
7
A look at the famous New Mexico outlaw before ...
Arts
'Before Billy the Kid' author Melody ... 'Before Billy the Kid' author Melody Groves will speak at Treasure House Books & Gifts on Sept. 4.
8
Ladder Ranch at Ted Turner Reserves opening to eco-tourism ...
Arts
At 156,439 acres, the Ladder is ... At 156,439 acres, the Ladder is the smallest of the reserves and covers the extensive drainage areas of the Las Animas Creek, which currently ...
9
Garden clubs hosting a bouquet of flower shows
Arts
The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs, ... The Council of Albuquerque Garden Clubs, Inc. is sponsoring flower shows, exhibits and a special presentation held in conjunction with the 2022 New Mexico ...