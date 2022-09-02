NAIWA to host 50th annual conference in ABQ

The North American Indian Women’s Association will be celebrating its 50th annual conference this month in Albuquerque.

The theme for this year’s conference is “NAIWA 1970-2020: Empowering & Strengthening the Spirit of Native American Women – Past, Present & Future.”

“We are divided into six different areas within the United States and we do conferences rotating in a clockwise manner,” said Georgia Pedro, 2022-23 NAIWA New Mexico chapter president. “So for instance, this year, our conference is in the southwest area, and next year we will be in the northwest area.”

The Southwest Region of NAIWA includes New Mexico and Navajo Nation chapters which are hosting the conference.

The conference will run Monday, Sept. 12 through Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th St. NW.

“It’s just addressing and discussing some of the issues that we see important to us out there in our native communities, like the missing and murdered Indigenous women, that’s a topic that we’re all concerned with,” Pedro said. “Earth management, that’s another thing, as all Native Americans have grown up with the idea and the teaching of taking care of mother earth, and that Mother Earth is so important to us.”

The NAIWA works to promote among North American Indian people in the betterment of home; family life and community; health and education; intertribal communications; awareness of Indian culture; and fellowship among all people, according to its website.

“The main focus of this year’s conference is the 50-year history of NAIWA,” said Marla Pardilla, NAIWA member.

Some members such as Pedro, have relatives that were attending NAIWA in the beginning.

“When you asked about how did I get involved, I had some relatives, four women who were very prominent members of the North American Indian Women’s Association, back in the beginning in the ’70s,” Pedro said. “I learned from them their experiences, and then one of the ladies who happened to be my aunt took me to a conference in Madison, Wisconsin.”

Throughout her years in the organization, Pedro has gained valuable insight about her culture and others around the world that share it.

“I have gained lots of knowledge of other cultures and awareness of a lot of issues out there…” Pedro said. “The thing about that is I believe that women, all of us women, participate without even realizing it every single day … there’s some way or another that we deal with family life and community that we deal with awareness of Indian culture, or that we do health and education.”

One example is phoning the doctor.

“Then we learn about what kind of health care we need so that’s intertribal communication, just us representing ourselves in the community,” Pedro said.

Along with Pedro and Pardilla, Karen Ware and other NAIWA members looks to increase tribe solidarity.

“I like the intertribal communications and just making longtime friends in that as you travel around each year,” Ware said. “But if we could get out there and get the Great Plains and northern plains women here and sharing each other’s culture, I think they would learn a lot about each other.”