NM lawmakers already have a pragmatic plan for record revenue

When the news media report the state has extraordinary amounts of money, many envision a feeding frenzy among special interests. They’re not wrong. A revenue windfall is like chum for the many well-intentioned but singularly focused advocates for New Mexico’s many needs. But that doesn’t mean legislative budget drafters are flailing in the water.

Like last year, the Legislative Finance Committee is starting budget deliberations with astonishing levels of revenue. General fund reserves are expected to hit $3.8 billion by the end of this budget year, and forecasters are projecting $2.5 billion in “new money” – next year’s revenue less this year’s expenses – for the budget year that starts July 1, 2023.

Also like last year? The committee already has a plan in place for how to prioritize spending.

While the Legislative Finance Committee won’t start budget hearings for another month, the committee has already adopted a guiding document for making spending decisions for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. The proposed LFC budget guidelines for FY24 outline a three-pronged strategy for planning spending for the budget that will be considered during the regular session in January:

• Major increases in ongoing spending will be reserved for programs that have demonstrated their effectiveness.

• One-time money will be targeted at investments that improve services in the long term and the creation of endowments that can generate investment income to replace general fund revenue.

• Adjustments to revenue streams – tax cuts – will be focused on changes that have the potential to spur economic development.

Inflation will not be a reason, by itself, for recommending an increase for a program, and committee members will be looking for services that can be cut because they are redundant, ineffective or can be provided more efficiently.

Under the guidelines, education continues to be the highest priority. Other committee priorities include early childhood investments, public health, workforce development, public safety, protection of vulnerable citizens, increased economic growth, improving transportation infrastructure, and fair compensation for public employees. Notably, tribal services are among the priorities for special appropriations.

Finally, given New Mexico’s continued reliance on volatile oil and gas revenue sources, the committee intends to maintain high levels in reserve funds. We learned during the pandemic-related financial implosion that strong reserves can go a long way to soften the blow of a downturn.

For those who really want to take a deep dive, the FY24 Appropriation Request Budget Guidelines is available online on the LFC website – nmlegis.gov/lfc – under “Information for State Agencies.” Many of these guidelines change little from one year to the next: The Legislative Finance Committee is always committed to spending taxpayers’ hard-earned dollars wisely and strategically. But every year the committee takes time to re-examine our priorities and methods so we are prepared when budget season starts. Budgeting during flush years is, obviously, not nearly as stressful as budgeting during lean years, but a thoughtful plan, based on intentional principals, helps us serve the people of New Mexico in good years and bad.

Rep. Patricia Lundstrom is executive director of the Greater Gallup Economic Development Corporation and has served in the N.M. Legislature representing McKinley and San Juan counties since January 2001. She is also a member of the House Transportation, Public Works and Capital Improvements Committee.