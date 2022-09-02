New Los Lunas plant transforms plastics into fuel

LOS LUNAS — From old soda bottles and grocery bags to usable fuel, a new plant in Los Lunas demonstrates new technology that transforms used plastics into gasoline, diesel, kerosene and paraffin.

PlastikGas, a 4-year-old company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, currently has five plants around the world, making the one in Los Lunas the sixth and first proof-of-concept plant.

The PlastikGas plants can process seven different types of plastic and transform them into up to six different types of usable fuel — gasoline, diesel, kerosene, paraffin, liquefied petroleum gas and coke — while producing very little climate-changing emissions during the vaporization process, according to the company.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, PlastikGas executives and other local and state dignitaries gathered Aug. 16 in Los Lunas at the site of the company’s newest plant for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a demonstration of the process.

According to executive vice president and PlastikGas business partner Martin Suazo, gasoline and diesel produced by PlastikGas is 33% cleaner than conventional gasoline. It also produces gasoline with an octane of 102 — higher than what can be found at most stations. The fuel is additionally low in sulfur and contains no ethanol, the company said.

Other companies do use plastics to make fuel, but most of them produce a diesel paste from incinerated plastics that are then taken to a refinery to make a usable product, Suazo said.

Each of PlastikGas’ five plants have the capability of processing one to 75 tons of plastic per day with the plastic-to-fuel output ratio being close to 10 to one, Suazo told the News-Bulletin.

The Los Lunas proof-of-concept plant will see a smaller output than the company’s other plants, having the capability to turn up to 100 pounds of plastic into about 15 gallons of fuel per day.

“We understand the concerns people in the community have. That’s why we’re doing a proof-of-concept plant so they can see what it can do,” Suazo said. “We are a one-of-a-kind company. People are going to ask, ‘Is this going to create smoke and ruin where I live?’ That is not the case, not how we work, so we need to show you. We are resolving the very serious problem of plastic waste and not creating a new problem.”

Los Lunas Mayor Charles Griego said when PlastikGas first approached the village about the project, conversations with various village staff led to the development of a demonstration plant rather than a larger operation.

The Los Lunas plant currently sits on a third-acre of village property, directly south of the Sports Complex off Morris Road. The plant has a footprint of 20-by-40 feet and stands about 12 feet tall — smaller than a single-wide mobile home.

The mayor said the site in Los Lunas is temporary, with demonstrations being set up by PlastikGas. The village will court the idea of bringing a larger plant to Los Lunas.

Griego said the technology could be a solution to a small chunk of the three tons of plastic produced by Los Lunas and its residents daily, which currently ends up in the landfill.

Julie Conti, one of PlastikGas’ executive vice presidents and wife of president and CEO Roberto Conti, said the company has plans to expand globally.