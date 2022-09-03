Officials detail fatal police shooting of armed man in mental crisis

Wendel Tagle’s mental distress when he called 911 on July 20 meant the Albuquerque Community Safety department dispatched a mobile crisis team — made up of an officer and a counselor — to his West Side apartment.

Tagle, 43, reported his co-worker was sending him tea in the mail and he was worried it was poisonous. Both he and his wife said they had been under extreme stress with work and it was affecting their marriage.

But they also said they felt safe in the apartment and there hadn’t been a history of physical fights or violence, so the officers gave them referrals to counseling and left, according to an incident report.

At a news conference Friday, city officials detailed how the situation escalated from a welfare check that lasted less than an hour to a fatal police shooting the following day.

“Unfortunately, in this situation, the past was not able to predict what he would do in the future,” said ACS Director Mariela Ruiz-Angel.

She said to ACS’s knowledge Tagle had not been diagnosed with a mental illness.

Deputy Cmdr. Kyle Hartsock, with the Albuquerque Police Department criminal investigations division, said for officers to have petitioned to remove Tagle’s firearms under the red flag gun law they would have to show there was an immediate threat of danger.

Tagle does not have a criminal history in New Mexico, according to online court records.

“Violent statements weren’t being made…,” Hartsock said. “It’s more maybe a general paranoia that he’s experiencing when he makes the 911 call himself the day before. So I think it’s something that escalated it from one day to the next and it was very immediate and fast.”

Police Chief Harold Medina said the department is trying to get the red flag law to where its easier to use.

“It’s going to take not only resources but, in this case, I think it’s also going to take community and system education,” Medina said. “I think we need to also educate the rest of the system on the red flag law and how it can be utilized.”

He said the incident exemplified the intersection of “mental health and officer involved shootings.”

“I have been a big advocate that some individuals with violent histories need to stay in jail to reduce violent crime,” Medina said. “But I’ve also stated that, you know, we need to properly fund resources for people with mental health concerns and individuals suffering from substance abuse problems.”

Hartsock said on July 21 the incident began with a fight between Tagle and his wife of 14 years at the Core Vistas at Seven Bar Ranch apartments near Coors and Alameda NW. He said Tagle’s wife later told officers he had begun to speak with imaginary people he believed were in their home. Tagle’s wife declined to comment to the Journal.

“She tried to leave because she started to become afraid of Wendel,” Hartsock said. “Wendel physically stopped her from leaving the apartment by grabbing and strangling her in the living room. At some point Wendel became armed with a handgun and the gun was fired inside the apartment.”

Hartsock said Wendel’s wife convinced him they should leave and tell the neighbors they were OK but “once outside he began to drag his wife back into the apartment.”

“As she fought against going back inside the apartment, the gun was fired again by Wendel and it struck his wife in the leg,” Hartsock said. “Wendel’s wife was able to escape his grasp and found a hiding spot inside the apartment complex. Wendel, according to witnesses, then started going around the complex in an attempt to possibly find his wife and in doing so was pointing the gun at several different people.”

Lapel camera video from the officers shows a sergeant arrive and encounter Tagle before he ran behind a building. Tagle is not seen on the video but the sergeant can be heard speaking into his radio and saying that the suspect has two guns.

Then Officer Robert Sanchez, with the K9 Unit, arrived and yelled “drop the gun” multiple times before firing at least six shots, killing Tagle. The view from Sanchez’s lapel camera is entirely obstructed by a vehicle but the shots and the sound of people screaming can be heard.

When the officers approached Tagle’s body they found a gun that had been struck by a bullet next to his foot.

“Officer Sanchez, in his interview, stated that when he fired, Wendel was armed with a gun and started to bring the gun and point it towards him,” Hartsock said. “That’s why he made the decision to fire.”

He said had Tagle survived he would have been charged with aggravated battery against a household member with a deadly weapon. The investigation into his shooting by the Multi-Agency Task Force and the Internal Affairs Force Division is ongoing.

Sanchez has been with APD since 2015 and has been involved in one prior shooting. In December 2018, Sanchez and four other officers shot Jason Scott Perez, 36. Police say Perez was pulled over in a stolen car and fired at the officers before they shot back, killing him.