What does ‘defund the police’ get you? The death toll at Uvalde

Over the last few months, I’ve withheld judgment of the police response to the school shooting in Uvalde. I expected something to come out that would, if not completely exonerate the police on scene, would at least logically explain what they were doing. That ship has sailed.

They screwed up. Although over 350 people with guns showed up, for 77 minutes there were no police officers in Uvalde Texas on May 24. This fact is essential to a larger point I will be making.

I have read the full text of the report issued by the Texas State House. That report paints a picture of responder-caused confusion, poor communications and lack of leadership. Their actions were completely pre-Columbine, and even poor for that era. That tragedy taught law enforcement that if you arrive, contain and wait for the guys in Velcro, people die.

Thus, the evolution of active-shooter tactics. Good active-shooter training teaches proper use of command, control and communications and prepares officers for advanced roles. A rookie might be the first to respond and must declare themselves incident commander until relieved. Someone must take charge. That didn’t happen in Uvalde. As resources arrived, small teams are built to go after the bad guy. That is their only role: stopping the threat. They must ignore injured victims screaming for help. In these situations, especially at schools, the officer’s welfare is secondary to stopping the threat. None of that happened in Uvalde.

Their training was deficient in two key areas – the necessary roles that officers play and tenacity of effort.

Trainers must make officers understand the duality of their existence in this situation. Officers are all at once the most important and the most expendable element in an active shooter situation. Their job is to stop the threat and restore order. In Uvalde, they were aware that kids were calling from inside the classroom begging for help. Doing nothing proves they didn’t understand the nature of their roles – or something worse. They were afraid to accept that in school shootings, the officer’s life is of less value than that of a child.

Can’t accept that? Find something else to do for a living.

When responding to active-shooter situations, officers need to show great tenacity. Go through the door, through the walls, down from the roof, through a window; just find a way to eliminate the threat. Don’t be stupid. Be creative, while minimizing risk. But be tenacious.

Now to the larger point of this tirade.

On June 14, 2020, in this newspaper, shortly after George Floyd’s murder when “defund the police” was at a fever pitch, I pondered what a critical incident would look like without the police. I wrote, “I wonder how ‘community-based strategies’ for public safety look when there is a school shooting with multiple victims.”

Tragically, Uvalde on May 24 showed us the reality of what defunding the police would look like: 376 bystanders showed up. No police. While there is still a need for a meaningful discussion about police reform, we should never again hear from the “defund the police” movement. You want to know what a community looks like without police? Uvalde Texas, May 24, 2022. Twenty-one dead. Nineteen of them were children.