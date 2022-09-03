At last, Lobo football gets ready to play the Main(e) event

The University of New Mexico football team is excited about opening its 2022 season here Saturday vs. Maine for umpteen reasons, but prominent among them is this:

Another year in Rocky Long’s 3-3-5 defense.

UNM’s defense has two years in Long’s system and the recent offseason was meaningful because it was the first “normal” one under coach Danny Gonzales and his mentor/defensive coordinator. They started just before the coronavirus pandemic hit in March of 2020.

Both Gonzales and Long believe the entire team made significant improvement in the weight room, and that it will be evident on defense. Having a better grasp of the scheme could lead to a turnaround season for a team that last year finished 3-9, yet showed remarkable progress on defense.

“I think that the guys that are going to play are going to understand the concept of our defense,” Long said. “Not that they didn’t before. But, before they memorized what they were supposed to do, so there was no flexibility with the way you called the game. Now I think they understand the system. They understand enough that you can change things during the game that makes you a better defense just so you can change to what they’re trying to do. They’re more educated now.”

The Lobos get to show what they have learned against Maine, a Football Championship Subdivision team with a first-year head coach, but also with a sneaky good offense.

The Lobos are 7-point favorites, according to FanDuel. Last year, UNM was favored to beat Houston Baptist, another FCS school, by 19 points and won by 7.

The Black Bears, who went 6-5 last year, return eight starters on offense, including 6-foot-3, 225-pound strong-armed quarterback Joe Fagnano, leading rusher Freddie Brock (720 yards, seven touchdowns), All-Colonial Athletic Association tight end Shawn Bowman and All-CAA center Michael Gerace.

Gerace is one of three returning starters on the offensive line that allowed just 1.36 sacks per game. Since 2015, no CAA team has allowed fewer sacks. Former Maine head coach Nick Charlton left the Black Bears to become the offensive coordinator for UConn. Enter new head coach Jordan Stevens, who’s set to guide his alma mater in its first meeting against UNM, which is paying $350,000 to Maine for this game.

The Black Bears return seven starters on defense.

The Lobos have seven returning defensive starters, including senior safety Jerrick Reed II, who garnered All-Mountain West Conference preseason honors.

Last season, UNM finished No. 44 in total defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, a 57-spot improvement from 2020.

“We’ve made progress, but we want to be great,” said Gonzales, who played and began his coaching career at UNM. “We don’t want to be good. (The Lobos) know if you want to be great, don’t do what’s required. Nobody has ever been great by doing what’s required. You wanna be great, go above and beyond.”

UNM’s offense returns three starters, including sophomore playmaker Luke Wysong, a wide receiver from Cleveland High.

Redshirt sophomore Nate Jones, a dynamic running back, has been benched by Gonzales for Saturday and is expected back next week against Boise State. Sherod White, a junior transfer from Mt. San Jacinto College in California, is expected to start and see the majority of the carries. At running back, the Lobos also have Christian Washington, a freshman from Helix High in San Diego, where he rushed for 60 career touchdowns and ran for 2,241 yards in his senior season.

CTHF KIDS: The Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation children who were featured in a Journal story about UNM safety Tavian Combs are attending Saturday’s game to root for their favorite Lobo and his teammates.

Lucky Limo will be driving the CTHF kids to University Stadium in style, said Jamie Pits, who works for Everguard Roofing, the Albuquerque company that has a name, image and likeness deal with Combs.

Everguard Roofing had an NIL deal with former Lobo quarterback Terry Wilson last year.

Combs credits the CTHF kids for helping him cope after the loss of his brother, Taymarion Johnson, who died at age 20 on Christmas after a motorcycle accident on Christmas Eve.

TICKETS: UNM had sold nearly 12,000 tickets for Saturday’s game, deputy athletic director Dave Williams said Friday afternoon. Last year, the Lobos had an announced crowd of 15,908 for their home opener against Houston Baptist that took place on the Thursday before Labor Day Weekend.