 Lobo Club gala enjoys record-shattering fundraising - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo Club gala enjoys record-shattering fundraising

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Breanna Schroth has put the Lobo Club in a bad spot for 2023.

The Assistant Director of Annual Giving for the primary fundraising arm of UNM’s athletic department was the lead in putting together this year’s Cherry & Silver Scholarship Gala on Aug. 20 at the Clyde Hotel in downtown Albuquerque.

The event netted a record $585,000 – a figure Lobo Club Executive Director Jalen Dominguez admitted wasn’t even among the most optimistic of projections.

“I told her way to go. You just put us in a real tough spot for future years by knocking this one so far out of the park,” joked Dominguez.

For some context, the first 13 years of the event never cleared $150,000. Then it made a one-year leap three years ago to $300,000 (pre-COVID) and then $400,000 in 2021 (after no gala in 2020).

After UNM Athletics brought in just north of $8.5 million in fundraising for the 2022 fiscal year ending June 30 (the 2022 gala will be reflected in the 2023 fiscal year figures), Dominguez said there is a growing “new energy” around community support.

“I think it’s a variety of things (contributing to the uptick in fundraising),” Dominguez said. “A little bit has been the time, energy and effort that we’re putting into the event (including the support of vendors helping with the event). But I think also it’s a great example of the cultural transition in terms of support from our donor base. We have people that are trying to get into the room, you know? Whether it be prominent community members or supporters that are coming back, for a variety reasons, the relationships between Lobo athletics and the community are continually strengthening.”

The event sold out despite table pricing seeing a fairly significant jump – from $1,000/$1,500 per table to $1,500/$2,500 – resulting in $100,000 raised off the bat.

Once festivities started, more than $130,000 was raised in a five-minute “fund a need” auction-style that will help benefit UNM Athletics’ L.I.F.E. program.

The headline silent auction itself featured this year such high-dollar items for people to bid on as a trip with the team’s travel party to one Lobo men’s basketball game this season, one package that includes a trip to the men’s Final Four and College Football Championship game and one that included dinner in your home prepared by a private chef with any Lobo sports coach of your choice.

“To be honest, (the gala) is kind of the more public side of an overall cultural shift in Lobo Athletics and the Lobo Club and fundraising,” Dominguez said. “… It has been pretty incredible.”

