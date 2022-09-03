Burn, baby, burn!

Zozobra had a lot to answer for this year.

On top of the fact we’re still dealing with COVID, there were New Mexico’s devastating wildfires and the monsoon-fueled flooding that piled heartbreak on heartbreak.

And because we blame everything on Old Man Gloom – what else is he good for? – let’s add weeds because it has been a wicked year for that persistent pestilence.

It’s a good bet that no one among the thousands gathered at Santa Fe’s Fort Marcy Park on Friday shed any tears when the 50-foot-tall mammoth marionette exploded into flame, groaning and flailing about as he always does.

He’s gone once more, taking with him our regrets and apprehensions, and paving the way for this weekend’s celebration of Labor Day, Fiesta Fine Arts and Crafts on the Santa Fe Plaza and the Mariachi Extravaganza at the Santa Fe Opera.

Bad luck – like weeds – always comes back. But so does Zozobra, and we’ll burn him for our troubles when he does.