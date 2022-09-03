 Police offer details of suicide in front of officers - Albuquerque Journal

Police offer details of suicide in front of officers

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Police have released video and details of an incident in early July where a man shot himself to death in his van in a Target store parking lot.

Officer Matthew Silva (Courtesy of APD)

Two officers who had been speaking with 64-year-old James Kevin Langlois saw the gun and then heard a gunshot, and one of them – Officer Matthew Silva – shot at the van in response. Silva has been with the Albuquerque Police Department since 2016 and had not been involved in any prior shootings.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. on July 5 when the manager of the Target on Lomas NE near Eubank called police to say there was a white van parked in front of the store and the driver appeared to be “camping” there. The manager wanted officers to remove the van and driver.

A sergeant responded to the scene and spoke with Langlois, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open. He said he was sitting in the parking lot because he was hot and watching TV, Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, wrote in a news release.

James Kevin Langlois

The sergeant discovered Langlois had a revoked driver’s license and two outstanding warrants for his arrest on probation violations and contempt of court for DWI arrests, Gallegos said. Officer Silva arrived to assist in the case.

As the sergeant approached the van, she realized Langlois had locked the door and she asked him repeatedly to exit. Then, as lapel camera video shows, Langlois raised a handgun to the window and the sergeant leapt back.

“Officer Silva stepped back toward the rear of the van and stated ‘Drop it!’ ” Gallegos said. “The officers heard a gunshot from inside the van. They later told detectives they believed Langlois was shooting his handgun at them. Officer Silva discharged his handgun through the rear window of the van to stop Langlois’ actions.”

The Office of the Medical Investigator determined Langlois killed himself with a single shot, and Silva’s shots had not struck him.

The Multi-Agency Task Force and the Internal Affairs Force Division will continue to investigate.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police offer details of suicide in front of officers

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Trump search inventory reveals new file details
ABQnews Seeker
Seizure of government documents included empty ... Seizure of government documents included empty classified folders
2
Police offer details of suicide in front of officers
ABQnews Seeker
Multi-Agency Task Force and Internal Affairs ... Multi-Agency Task Force and Internal Affairs Force Division will continue to investigate the incident
3
Education amendment gets bipartisan backing
ABQnews Seeker
The ballot question was backed by ... The ballot question was backed by 69% of likely voters, with just 15% opposed
4
Officials detail fatal shooting by police of armed man ...
ABQnews Seeker
Chief Medina notes the need for ... Chief Medina notes the need for more education on the red flag law
5
Millions in cash, fentanyl seized in raid
ABQnews Seeker
Affidavidt cites FBI investigation into new ... Affidavidt cites FBI investigation into new gang alliance
6
Why your tax adviser hedges most bets
ABQnews Seeker
As the weatherman knows, the wrath ... As the weatherman knows, the wrath of thwarted clients looms large
7
New Los Lunas plant transforms plastics into fuel
ABQnews Seeker
Los Lunas demonstration facility can produce ... Los Lunas demonstration facility can produce gas, diesel, kerosene and more
8
New Mexico, feds invest in electric vehicle infrastructure
ABQnews Seeker
Both the state and the federal ... Both the state and the federal government have recently made investments in public electric car chargers.
9
Burn Boot Camp to add new ABQ location this ...
ABQnews Seeker
National gym chain Burn Boot Camp ... National gym chain Burn Boot Camp is adding a second location in Duke City.