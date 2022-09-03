Police offer details of suicide in front of officers

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

Police have released video and details of an incident in early July where a man shot himself to death in his van in a Target store parking lot.

Two officers who had been speaking with 64-year-old James Kevin Langlois saw the gun and then heard a gunshot, and one of them – Officer Matthew Silva – shot at the van in response. Silva has been with the Albuquerque Police Department since 2016 and had not been involved in any prior shootings.

The incident started around 9:30 p.m. on July 5 when the manager of the Target on Lomas NE near Eubank called police to say there was a white van parked in front of the store and the driver appeared to be “camping” there. The manager wanted officers to remove the van and driver.

A sergeant responded to the scene and spoke with Langlois, who was sitting in the driver’s seat with the door open. He said he was sitting in the parking lot because he was hot and watching TV, Gilbert Gallegos, an APD spokesman, wrote in a news release.

The sergeant discovered Langlois had a revoked driver’s license and two outstanding warrants for his arrest on probation violations and contempt of court for DWI arrests, Gallegos said. Officer Silva arrived to assist in the case.

As the sergeant approached the van, she realized Langlois had locked the door and she asked him repeatedly to exit. Then, as lapel camera video shows, Langlois raised a handgun to the window and the sergeant leapt back.

“Officer Silva stepped back toward the rear of the van and stated ‘Drop it!’ ” Gallegos said. “The officers heard a gunshot from inside the van. They later told detectives they believed Langlois was shooting his handgun at them. Officer Silva discharged his handgun through the rear window of the van to stop Langlois’ actions.”

The Office of the Medical Investigator determined Langlois killed himself with a single shot, and Silva’s shots had not struck him.

The Multi-Agency Task Force and the Internal Affairs Force Division will continue to investigate.