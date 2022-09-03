Friday night high school football scores

Here are high school football scores for teams around New Mexico:
Alamogordo 54, Gadsden 12
Anthony, Texas 42, Hot Springs 6
Artesia 44, Belen 0
Aztec 12, Bayfield, Colo. 7
Bloomfield 43, Grants 0
Clayton 54, Legacy 14
Cleveland 47, Amarillo, Texas 30
Dora 54, Floyd 8
EP Eastwood, Texas 63, Las Cruces 35
Elida 87, Grady 37
Espanola Valley 55, McCurdy 0
Farmington 26, Los Lunas 11
Goddard 28, Deming 13
Hatch Valley 41, Tularosa 27
Hobbs 51, Roswell 7
La Cueva 28, Centennial 21
Lordsburg 58, Tatum 34
Loving 54, Tucumcari 6
Melrose 58, Magdalena 8
Portales 55, West Las Vegas 30
Raton 48, Trinidad, Colo. 8
Rio Rancho 13, El Paso Eastlake, Texas 7
Robertson 7, Santa Rosa 3
Santa Fe Indian 18, Laguna-Acoma 14
Taos 49, Rio Grande 8
Texico 43, NMMI 21
Valley 28, St. Pius X 20
Volcano Vista 32, Carlsbad 19
Wingate 24, Tohatchi 16
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Piedra Vista vs. Durango, Colo., ccd.