K-9 recovering after being stabbed in the neck while on duty

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A police dog is recovering after being stabbed in the neck during a Thursday night SWAT confrontation in the South Valley.

Jebrene Garcia, 40, is charged with aggravated residential burglary, and battery and injury to a police dog, among other crimes. She has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear whether she has an attorney.

Court records show Garcia had been released from MDC on Monday after serving more than 450 days behind bars in two cases that happened days apart, one in which police say she was found walking with her 9-year-old son, both blindfolded, in traffic and down railroad tracks and another in which she allegedly held a man hostage in his home and attacked him with various weapons, while making erratic statements.

She pleaded guilty to child abuse and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in those cases.

In the Thursday incident, Jayme Fuller of the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said that, around 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 1700 block of Potomac SW, near Interstate 25 and Isleta, where a woman was holed up inside.

Fuller said Garcia forcibly entered her sister’s ex-boyfriend’s home, then armed herself with a large kitchen knife before hiding. She said Garcia confronted the home’s owners before they escaped.

Fuller said a SWAT and a crisis negotiation team were called after Garcia refused to come out through the night. Felicia Maggard, another BCSO spokeswoman, said K-9 Nordy was eventually sent into the home, only to return moments later with a knife stuck in his neck.

Fuller said the year-old dog was transported to a veterinary hospital and was in stable condition. BCSO tweeted at about 6 p.m. Friday that Nordy was home recovering.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court, after seriously injuring the dog, Garcia waved two knives at SWAT officers.

Maggard said Garcia surrendered at around 8 a.m.

Journal staff writer Matthew Reisen contributed to this report.