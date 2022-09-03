Prep football: Last second TD pushes No. 3 La Cueva past No. 1 Centennial

If you had La Cueva High School’s third-string running back scoring the winning touchdown against the state’s top-ranked team in the final minute of the game, then proudly raise your hand.

Your bingo card is a winner.

Cameron Dyer, in the game because of injuries to the two backs in front of him on the depth chart, scored on a 1-yard run with 1.1 seconds remaining, and No. 3 La Cueva came from behind with two touchdowns in the final 4:20 to topple No. 1 Centennial in a riveting 28-21 thriller Friday night at Wilson Stadium.

“I just stayed ready, ready for the moment, and I’m just thankful,” Dyer said. “Thankful for my O-Line, thankful for my coach for putting me in that position.”

Friday’s scintillating matchup completes an eventful, three-week merry-go-round for the teams ranked 1, 2 and 3 in Class 6A.

Centennial (2-1) beat Cleveland 38-35 in the final minute in Week 1. No. 2 ranked Cleveland (2-1) — which won 47-30 at Amarillo High on Friday — beat La Cueva 33-29 in a game that wasn’t decided until the final minute in Week 2. And now this.

Friday was as close to the literal definition of a last-second victory as it gets as the Bears (2-1) overcame a terrific performance by Centennial running back Mikah Gutierrez, who rushed for 190 yards and two TDs.

The game was tied at 14 headed to the fourth quarter.

Centennial took a 21-14 lead on quarterback Daniel Hernandez’s 25-yard TD keeper with 9:33 remaining.

La Cueva’s next drive, a drive the Bears may long remember this season, was filled with clutch gains.

The Bears had third-and-18, but Aidan Armenta threw 22 yards to Ian Sanchez. Moments later, a third-and-15. And Armenta tossed 16 yards to Sanchez again.

Later still, a fourth-and-2 from the Hawks’ 12, and Armenta threw 6 yards to Sanchez for a first and goal.

Myuh Robertson scored on the next play as the game was tied at 21 with 4:20 left.

La Cueva’s defense forced a poor Centennial punt on the ensuing series, and the Bears started from the Hawks’ 39.

On another third-and-long (9 yards), Armenta hit Jackson Hix for 10.

On third-and-7 from the 11, Armenta executed a brilliant quarterback draw and powered down to the 1.

Robertson, who got the start in place of the injured Gabriel Buie, himself left the game a couple of plays earlier. Enter Dyer, who took it the final couple of feet.

“That’s just what is so special about these guys, said Armenta. “They’re excited about the opportunity to go in there.”

Centennial had one final play, but it was an incomplete short pass.

“When you play a team that is as well coached, with great athletes as good as Centennial, to get a win on those guys is very exciting,” La Cueva coach Brandon Back said.

The Bears had the first score, on a 1-yard run by Robertson late in the first quarter.

Gutierrez rumbled 45 yards with 1:03 left in the quarter for a touchdown to tie the game.

Armenta threw a 24-yard TD pass to an open Sanchez in the end zone for a 14-7 La Cueva lead early in the second quarter. That was the score at halftime.

The Hawks pulled even at 14 late in the third quarter, as Gutierrez capped a run-heavy drive with a 5-yard run. He gained 57 of the 66 yards on that drive.

La Cueva’s clutch finish was somewhat redeeming, as the Bears were driving for a possible go-ahead score late against Cleveland, but came up short.

“Same thing,” Back said. “We got a stop when we needed it late, but we were able to capitalize and finish the drive this week.”

Said Armenta: “Football is kind of like that sometimes. Sometimes it’s your day, sometimes it’s not. But we were all confident. We didn’t lose any confidence last week losing that game.”

Armenta threw for 262 yards in the victory for La Cueva, which faces another test next week against unbeaten Volcano Vista.

LA CUEVA 28, CENTENNIAL 21

Centennial 7 0 7 7 — 21

La Cueva 7 7 0 14 — 28

Scoring: LC, Myuh Robertson 1 run (Mason Crowell kick); C, Mikah Gutierrez 45 run (PAT); LC, Ian Sanchez 24 pass from Aidan Armenta (Crowell kick); C, Gutierrez 5 run (PAT); C, Daniel Hernandez 25 run (PAT); LC, Robertson 6 run (Crowell kick); LC, Cameron Dyer 1 run (Crowell kick). Records: LC 2-1; C 2-1.

First downs: C 16; LC 16. Rushes-yards: C 43-288; LC 29-81. Passing: C 5-16-0—49; LC 21-39-0—262. Total offense: C 337; LC 343. Punts-avg.: C 5-37.6; LC 6-35.8. Fumbles-lost: C 2-0; LC 1-0. Penalties-yards: C 4-30; LC 7-51.