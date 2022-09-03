Another bad first inning dooms Isotopes on road

SUGAR LAND, Texas — The Sugar Land Space Cowboys scored six runs in the first two innings and never looked back in a comfortable 9-2 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday night at Constellation Field.

The Isotopes’ two runs came off solo shots — one from Sam Hilliard, his fifth at the Triple-A level this season, and one from Coco Montes, his 19th.

Sugar Land starting pitcher Jimmy Endersby struck out 11 Isotopes in 5 innings of work, the most by an opposing pitcher this season against Albuquerque.

NOTE: Including seven on Thursday night and five more on Friday night, the Isotopes have allowed 135 first inning runs this season, the most among all levels of Minor League Baseball.

TOPES SATURDAY: At Sugar Land, 6:05 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

PROBABLES: Isotopes RHP Riley Smith (4-6, 8.04) vs. Space Cowboys RHP Chad Donato (4-7, 4.95)

NEXT HOME GAME: Sept. 6 vs. El Paso, 6:35 p.m.

FRIDAY BOX SCORE: Space Cowboys 9, Isotopes 2

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League