Prep football roundup: Rio Rancho holds on late for victory, Cibola rallies

By Journal staff and wire reports

RIO RANCHO — The Rio Rancho Rams turned away visiting El Paso Eastlake four times in the red zone, including once in the game’s final minute, and held on for a 13-7 victory on Friday night.

After Eastlake (1-1) fumbled the opening kickoff, junior quarterback Noah Nelson hit senior Mikey Wood on a 14-yard touchdown pass. The PAT missed, and that was all the scoring in the opening quarter.

The Rams (2-1) scored their second TD on a 5-yard run by Nelson, and this time kicker Lexi Burt added the PAT.

“I’ve said it from Day One, that (defensive) unit is a freaking good unit,” coach Nate Pino said. “They made plays all night.

“We’ve done a good job, not giving up the big play, and when we do that, we don’t give up points,” he added.

— Gary Herron

MORE SCORES: Click Here to see more scores of high school football teams from around New Mexico on Friday night.

ALSO FRIDAY NIGHT: At Nusenda Community Stadium, Cibola (3-0) came from 21-0 down in the first half and defeated West Mesa (1-2), 35-28. …

Volcano Vista (3-0) stayed unbeaten with a 32-19 road victory at Carlsbad. The Hawks led 26-0 at halftime. …

At Milne Stadium, Valley (2-1) held on for a 28-20 victory over St. Pius (0-3). …

In Los Lunas, the Tigers (2-1) were beaten at home by Farmington, 26-11, as Los Lunas did not have all-state quarterback Paul Cieremans available Friday after an injury suffered in Week 2 at Alamogordo. …

Hobbs (3-0) had one of the most impressive wins of Week 3, 51-7 at the Wool Bowl in Roswell against Roswell High. …

Artesia (2-1) throttled Belen at Bulldog Bowl, 44-0. …

Cleveland (2-1), ranked No. 2 in Class 6A, won 47-30 on the road at Amarillo High. …

In Questa, Taos defeated winless Rio Grande, 49-8. …

Bernalillo (2-1) won its home opener, 60-22 over Del Norte (0-3).

