Prep soccer: Albuquerque High boys, Cleveland girls win Metro titles

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

Two halves of soccer were just not enough to determine the champions of the Albuquerque Metro Championships on either the boys or girls side of things.

As a matter fact, Albuquerque High needed an overtime shootout to finally outlast Volcano Vista for the boys title, while Cleveland decided thing early in the first overtime period with something of a fluke goal against defending 5A state champ Cibola for the girls trophy.

BOYS

ALBUQUERQUE HIGH 2 (5), VOLCANO VISTA 2 (3): After falling behind in the opening seconds, the Bulldogs (2-0-4) showed their resolve in coming back strong against the Hawks (4-0-1).

“It’s just one more step,” Bulldogs coach Orlando Ramirez said. “I was telling the boys, it all about progressing. I didn’t really care — but I’m sure they cared — what the result was, but really this is an awesome opportunity to learn from.”

And what he was able to learn is that the team has strong character and the will to fight back.

“Playing in the lights, playing in front of the crowd. It’s a great moment for the boys, especially in the penalty kicks,” Ramirez said. “It’s a terrible way to win a game but it was an awesome opportunity for the boys to persevere against some really awesome constraints so I told them to relish it. It’s a great moment and I was envious of them.”

GIRLS

CLEVELAND 2, CIBOLA 1 (1 OT): Arissa C’deBaca got just enough of a touch on a long free kick in the third minute of overtime to cap a late comeback for the Storm (5-0-1) against the Cougars (4-1).

The kick took a big bounce off the turf and C’deBaca was there to finish it.

“I knew it was going to (bounce over the goalkeeper’s head) because she came out and I just went for it,” she said as tears rolled down her face.

Two minutes before regulation ended Ella Lent-Koop scored from 35 yards out, also on a free kick.

“I kind of just saw all of the defenders just trying to figure it out and they kind of lost their focus,” she said. “I thought: that’s my time.”

Lent-Koop bombed a perfect strike into the upper V, using a strategy that the team had discussed during training sessions.

“We talked about it a few times in practice that if they’re not prepared, just hit it,” she said. “And I just felt it and I went for it and thankfully it went in.”

This was the fourth game this season where Cleveland had fallen behind before rallying to either win or tie.

“This team has a really nice vibe about it,” Storm coach Greg Rusk said, noting their comeback efforts. “I’m sure every team can say it, that they’re really working hard, but these girls have been putting in the time. This is nice, but it’s early in the season and we get to face that unbelievable team two more times.”

