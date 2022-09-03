Prep cross country: Albuquerque High girls, Eldorado boys win Super Cinco race

Albuquerque High’s girls and Eldorado’s boys were the team champions at Friday’s St. Pius X Super Cinco cross country race.

The meet was twice delayed by weather, forcing a finish in near darkness.

The teams were ranked based on the combined times of their 1-5 runners over St. Pius’ relatively short 2.6-mile course, rather than an ordinary meet which is scored by points.

The five AHS girls, led by overall individual runner-up Dani Figueroa, had a combined time of 87 minutes, 2.28 seconds. Albuquerque Academy (88:02.66) was second and La Cueva (90:45.46) was third.

The individual champion was Ellary Battle of Alamogordo. She finished in 15:34.67. Figueroa was about 24 seconds behind. Those two also went 1-2 at last November’s Class 5A state meet.

Ava Stratton of AHS was third, followed by Addison Julian of Academy and Ariana Thiel-Hadjilamabrinos.

Eldorado’s boys combined to post a time of 72 minutes, 8.30 seconds. La Cueva (72:24.83) and Academy (74:18.12) were second and third, respectively.

Sandia senior Steven West won for the second time in as many weeks. He followed up last week’s victory at the Cleveland High meet with a first-place finish in 13:04.49. Nick Moore of Eldorado (13:25.96) was second, Corbin Coombs of Organ Mountain (13:43.43) third.

The meet attracted nearly 30 teams from all corners of New Mexico.