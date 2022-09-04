Lobo hoops freshman Robbins is feeling right at home

Hannah Robbins had plenty to smile about during Thursday’s UNM women’s basketball practice at the Davalos Center.

Robbins’ shots were falling, especially from 3-point range, and she held her own as part of a team of newcomers scrimmaging against more experienced Lobos.

So far so good for the 6-foot freshman guard who is trying to make a case for playing time during the upcoming 2022-23 season. As part of a full and talented roster, Robbins knows she’s fighting an uphill battle.

“This is a lot more intense,” she said in a recent interview. “The players here are stronger and faster than I’m used to, and I’m definitely not the best. It’s very competitive.”

Lobos coach Mike Bradbury likes what he’s seen from Robbins thus far.

“She’s been really good and she works at it,” he said. “Hannah can shoot it, which might’ve been a little bit of a question mark coming in, and she knows how to play. She’s not scared of competition and has kind of embraced going up against more experienced players and trying to get better.”

The daughter of former UNM men’s standout Rob Robbins, Hannah grew up in Albuquerque before moving to Phoenix for high school. She admits that coming back to New Mexico has been an adjustment.

“It feels weird being back,” she said, “kind of like a vacation with all the friends and family I have here. But I’m just focused on fitting in on the basketball side, working on my footwork and being more disciplined on defense. I feel like my offensive game will fit with the way we want to play.”

The hurdle Robbins and UNM’s other three freshmen must clear is consistency, Bradbury said. Going up against All-Mountain West caliber players like LaTascya and LaTora Duff, Shaiquel McGruder and Florida State transfer Amaya Brown at practice tends to expose weaknesses and amplify mistakes.

“The’ve got to come every day ready to go,” Bradbury said. “That’s the hardest thing for young players to learn because they’re used to be being the best and most talented. Not any more. Now they’ve got to work for it every single day.”

Robbins understands the challenge and remains confident she can carve out a role with what is widely expected to be a MWC title-contending team. She’s looking forward to playing in front of UNM fans, a group that’s likely to include her commuting father on a regular basis.

“Yeah, he’s still in Phoenix but he got a condo in Albuquerque,” she said with a smile. “He’ll be here a lot.”

RECRUITING UPDATE: Paris Lauro, a 6-foot-1 forward from Highland Park High in the Dallas area, verbally committed Friday to join the Lobos beginning in 2023. She announced her decision via Twitter.

Lauro was named District 13-5A Offensive Player of the Year after averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds as a junior for the Lady Scots. A strong summer of club ball with Texas LoneStar led to numerous recent Division I offers, including from Utah State, Army, Sam Houston State, Northern Arizona and Houston Baptist.

Lauro’s Twitter post included, “Thank you @LoboWBB and all the coaches for believing in me! Can’t wait to be a Lobo!”

Lauro is the second player to commit to UNM for 2023-24, joining Gianna McManaman, who verbally committed in 2021. A 5-9 point guard, McManaman helped lead Pittsboro’s Northwood High School to a North Carolina state title last season.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: UNM’s schedule, both MWC and non-conference, is being released later than usual. The Mountain West portion is set to be unveiled Wednesday, one week after the league posted its men’s basketball schedule.

The Lobos’ non-conference schedule is nearly complete but Bradbury said he is still trying to find one additional game. UNM will host several marquee foes, including Arizona, Arizona State, Houston and New Mexico State. The Lobos will also face Mississippi State and Old Dominion at the Sun Coast Challenge in Tampa, Florida, in December.

AHEAD OF SCHEDULE: Sophomore Paula Reus is making progress in her recovery from offseason knee surgery and is on pace to be ready for UNM’s season-opener, Bradbury said.

Reus, who earned MWC all-freshman honors, has not yet been cleared for contact but participated in shooting and post drills at practice this week. The 6-1 forward from Spain averaged 6.9 points and 3.9 rebounds coming off the bench in 2021-22.

“We’re going to be patient with Paula,” Bradbury said, “but she’s doing really well. As long as there are no setbacks, she should be ready in time for the season.”