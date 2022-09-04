What a day: 54 points, 576 yards for Atrisco in win over Eldorado

There really has never been an Atrisco Heritage Academy offense that’s looked quite like this.

Saturday’s matchup against Eldorado at Wilson Stadium saw the Jaguars attempt 48 passes, gain 576 yards and put up over half a hundred points in a 54-33 victory over the Eagles.

Atrisco Heritage (2-1) scored 40 points in the second half. The teams combined for 99 passes.

“We’re where I wanted to be this year, (but) I wish we were a little bit further along,” Jaguars coach Howard Knezevich said. “Our offense is clicking. We just have to get our defense going as well.”

Quarterback Dean Marquez threw for 351 yards and four touchdowns for Atrisco Heritage. Two went to Latavious Morris, and one each to Marquise Renfro and Andres Villalobos. Villalobos later caught a second TD pass from backup QB Manny Sedillo.

Villalobos also rushed for two scores, and Renfro had a rushing TD in the win, Atrisco Heritage’s first over Eldorado in 10 years.

The Jaguars’ speed and athleticism were troublesome for the Eagles throughout.

This was especially true in the second half. Eldorado took a 17-14 lead into the half (Atrisco Heritage in the first half had only one more point than it did penalties), and went up 23-14 when Erick Thomas returned a blocked punt for a touchdown.

The Jaguars scored the next 26 points, including a burst of 19 points in a span of 4½ minutes in the third quarter.

Eldorado (0-3), despite having no ground game whatsoever – the Eagles gained a meager 9 yards on 20 carries – scored the next 10 points. That included a 48-yard touchdown pass to Cortland Dickman, and Dickman added a 46-yard field goal moments later to cut the deficit to 40-33.

But Atrisco Heritage responded with a commanding drive, a strong mix of run and pass, and Villalobos scored from the 4 with 4:53 remaining for a 47-33 lead.

“It was a big win for us,” Knezevich said.

ATRISCO HERITAGE 54, ELDORADO 33

Atrisco 7 7 19 21 — 54

Eldorado 7 10 6 10 — 33

Scoring: AH, Andres Villalobos 4 run (Diego Winnikoff kick); E, Joshua Jackson 19 pass from Brandon Olivas (Cortland Dickman kick); AH, Latavious Morris 46 pass from Dean Marquez (Winnikoff kick); E, Josiah Mitchell 30 pass from Olivas (Dickman kick); E, Dickman 28 FG; E, Erick Thomas 19 blocked punt return (kick blocked); AH, Morris 35 pass from Marquez (kick failed); AH, Villalobos 30 pass from Marquez (Winnikoff kick); AH, Marquise Renfro 15 pass from Marquez (kick failed); AH, Renfro 1 run (Winnikoff kick); E, Dickman 48 pass from Olivas (Dickman kick); E, Dickman 46 FG; AH, Villalobos 4 run (Winnikoff kick); AH, Villalobos 12 pass from Manny Sedillo (Winnikoff kick). Records: AH 2-1; E 0-3.

First downs: AH 30; E 18. Rushes-yards: AH 38-213; E 20-9. Passing: AH 30-48-2—363; E 25-51-0—267. Total offense: AH 576; E 276. Punts-avg.: AH 5-35.6; E 7-26.0. Fumbles-lost: AH 2-0; E 2-0. Penalties-yards: AH 15-139; E 6-80.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 35, HOPE CHRISTIAN 0: At the Academy, quarterback A.J. Rivera threw for two scores and ran for a third, and Cole Conway rushed for two TDs as the Chargers (3-0) blanked the Huskies (1-1-1). Rylee Bleicher caught a touchdown pass and intercepted two passes for Academy.