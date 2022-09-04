Prep football: Week 4 (Sept. 8-10) Games To Watch

(7 p.m. Friday unless noted.)

1. Volcano Vista (3-0) at La Cueva (2-1), Wilson Stadium: Another demanding test for the Bears. Hawks have beaten Las Cruces, West Mesa and Carlsbad, and can jump from that second tier in Class 6A to the top tier if they can somehow upset La Cueva.

2. Bloomfield (3-0) at Albuquerque Academy (3-0): A first-ever Friday night home game for the Chargers, and it’s an elite Class 4A matchup with the Bobcats, led by QB Ryan Sharpe, trying to become the first offense this year to score on a stingy Academy defense.

3. Roswell (2-1) at Los Lunas (2-1): Both teams are coming off Week 3 losses. The Coyotes were blown out at home by Hobbs. The Tigers — minus injured standout QB Paul Cieremans — fell at home to Farmington. Cieremans is on track to return for this one.

4. Cleveland (2-1) at Las Cruces (0-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Field of Dreams: The Storm, coming off an impressive road win at Amarillo High, head south to face a Bulldawgs team that just surrendered 63 points to El Paso Eastwood.

5. Socorro (3-0) at Hope Christian (1-1-1), 11 a.m. Saturday, Wilson Stadium: The Warriors are a definite contender in Class 3A. Hope is trying to snap a two-game winless streak.