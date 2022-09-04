Herrell offers to help municipalities in her district tap into Bipartisan Infrastructure Law money

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell, R-N.M., said her office is ready to assist municipalities in her district apply for the federal funds included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – a law that she has said “is full of pet projects, Washington waste, and frivolous spending simply to appease the entrenched insiders.”

New Mexico’s three Congresswomen participated in a congressional forum at the New Mexico Municipal League Conference in Albuquerque on Wednesday, when one of the topics covered was the impact of the infrastructure law in New Mexico.

The bill was signed into law last year and President Biden’s administration has been sending officials across the country to tout the benefits of the $1.2 trillion spending package in recent weeks.

New Mexico’s Democratic congressional delegation supported the measure. Herrell voted against it.

“I’d be remiss not to say that we also need to be looking at all these big spending bills and what’s driving up inflation, and, right now, it’s spending in Washington, D.C.,” Herrell said at the forum, while offering up her staff to help smaller, rural cities apply for funding in the spending package.

She said after the conference that she still doesn’t support the bill.

“The bill’s passed so the money is there and, certainly, any community or municipality in the state should be getting the money,” she said. “This tax and spend, we know, is part of what’s pushing up our inflation. … Though I didn’t support the bill, I absolutely will help the municipalities get the grants that are available.”

When the bill was passed, Herrell said in a statement to the Journal that it had a “nice-sounding name, but offered little substance.”

“This out-of-control spending on wasteful projects will only act as a catalyst for higher prices across the board due to more inflation, and worsen the supply chain crisis created by the Biden Administration,” she said last year.

DEMOCRATS SPENDING: National Democrats this week announced they are pouring money into New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District race in an effort to flip the district blue.

The House Majority PAC will spend $225,000 in television ads for the New Mexico seat currently held by Herrell, the lone Republican member of the state’s Congressional delegation. Herrell is in her first term after defeating incumbent Xochitl Torres Small, a moderate Democrat, in 2020. Democrat Gabe Vasquez is running to oust Herrell.

The Albuquerque television market is one of four that the PAC will target in the final weeks leading up to Election Day. The other markets are Bakersfield and Fresno in California and Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Republicans are losing, and they know it,” said House Majority PAC Executive Director Abby Curran Horrell. “These reservations will further allow us to go on offense, flip and defend seats across the country, and show just how out of touch extremist House Republicans are with the American people.”

The PAC said the Albuquerque-market ads will start to run Sept. 20.

PELOSI PARTY: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be making a trip to New Mexico later this month to raise money for the state’s Democratic candidates for the U.S. House.

The event is Sept. 25 at Albuquerque attorney Randi McGinn’s home. Pelosi will be on hand for the event, which will benefit Vasquez, and Democratic Reps. Melanie Stansbury and Teresa Leger Fernandez.

Tickets are going for $600 to $8,700 dollars.

The priciest ticket allows guests to attend a “VIP Reception,” which starts a half-hour before the general reception.

Contributions will be split evenly between the three candidates unless the donor specifies how the money should be split.

SERVICE ACADEMIES: All three congresswomen, as well as New Mexico Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján, are teaming up for a virtual forum for high school students and families interested in the military academies.

Members of Congress can nominate a limited number of students to four of the five military academies.

The virtual event is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.

People can register here: https://bit.ly/3ABo6IS.

The application process is currently open and the deadline to apply is Oct. 7.