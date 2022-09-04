Wright: UNM opener brings horror novelist to mind

The University of Maine’s most celebrated graduate, by far, is award-winning horror novelist Stephen King.

Though King was not present (or was he?) at University Stadium on Saturday, several of his novels — their titles, at least — found easy application to the New Mexico Lobos’ 41-0 victory over the fright-meister’s Maine Black Bears.

“Misery:” The UNM defense gave the Maine offense plenty of that.

“The Green Mile:” To the Black Bears, their offensive end zone must have seemed at least that far that away.

Last week at his weekly media gathering, third-year Lobos coach Danny Gonzales said neither he, defensive coordinator Rocky Long nor their defensive players were content with the dramatic improvement that unit made from 2020 to 2021.

While still not satisfied, Gonzales surely liked what he saw on Saturday: a defense that allowed the Black Bears just seven first downs, 118 total yards and no points.

“They understand the expectation of how good we expect them to be and how good we want them to be,” Gonzales said. “And that’s progress.”

Though Maine hardly provided the ultimate test, this truly was a Rocky Long defense: physical and fast, reminiscent of Long’s units when he was UNM’s head coach from 1998-2008.

“We’ve got to see (the defense) in practice every day,” said UNM quarterback Miles Kendrick (14-of-17 passing, 170 yards, two touchdowns) afterward. “…They just fly around and make plays.”

“The Dead Zone:” University Stadium’s east grandstand was pretty much that, now that the UNM students and band have been moved to the north end zone.

The announced attendance of 15,166, 38% of capacity on what turned out to be a lovely early September evening, seems an accurate reflection of where the community stands on Lobo football.

Gonzales thought the crowd was loud and involved — particularly that relocated student section.

“I thought (the fans) were great,” he said. “I thought the students were outstanding.”

But Albuquerque wants to see more, and not just against the Maine Black Bears.

“The Running Man:” Not so much, at least not in the first half, and not between the tackles. The Lobos finished with 267 yards rushing, but principal running backs Sherod White and Christian Washington rushed for just 31 yards on 11 carries in the first first two quarters.

With running back Nate Jones back in the lineup this week — after sitting out Saturday’s opener due to a prior agreement with Gonzales — things might improve on that front.

The ground game eventually gained traction because the Maine defense couldn’t deal with the Lobos’ considerable speed on the edges; that and some nice scheming from offensive coordinator Derek Warehime finally allowed UNM to get some yards up the middle in the second half.

White finished with 58 yards on 13 carries.

Gonzales said he was pleased with the offensive line, as did Kendrick, and the Lobos did not punt through the first three quarters. Certainly, that says something.

But can they get the tough yards against better opposition?

“Needful Things:” Kendrick had some good moments; perhaps he can be the first true run-pass QB the Lobos have had since Graham Leigh (1997-98).

Yes, Kendrick can throw, though his longest completion was just 27 yards — that to Washington on a cleverly designed fake quarterback draw.

And yes, Kendrick can run, accounting for 57 yards minus sack yardage.

But Kendrick needs better ball security — he had two interceptions in the first half — and his ability to throw into tight windows was not fully tested on Saturday.

Ball security in general was a problem, Gonzales noted, or at least could have been. The Lobos fumbled three times but recovered them all.

“End of Watch:” By no means; we’re just getting started. This, after all, is what FBS teams are supposed to do to FBC teams.

How much progress Gonzales’ program has made since the 3-9 season past can’t be measured by a decisive, efficient, feel-good victory over a team that plays in a lower classification. “Green Mile” applies here, too.

“It:” Boise State, the Mountain West Conference team with the “It” factor the Lobos long have sought but have never found, is up next.