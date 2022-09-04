 Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire - Albuquerque Journal

Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

By Adam Beam and Kathleen Ronayne / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

WEED, Calif. — Two people have died in a blaze that ripped through a Northern California town, said Siskiyou County Sheriff Jeremiah LaRue.

Authorities confirmed Sunday the two deaths in the fire that burned buildings in the rural Northern California community of Weed, LaRue said.

He did not immediately provide names or other details including age or gender of the two people who died.

About 1,000 people were still being kept from their homes Sunday as firefighters worked to contain the blaze that had sparked out of control at the start of the holiday weekend.

Power outages, smoky skies and uncertainty about what the day would bring left a feeling of emptiness around the town the morning after evacuation orders were lifted for thousands of other residents.

“It’s eerily quiet,” said Susan Tavalero, a Weed city councilor, who was driving to a meeting with fire officials.

She was joined by Mayor Kim Greene, and the two hoped to get more details on how many homes had been lost. A total of 132 structures were destroyed or damaged, fire officials said Sunday, though it wasn’t clear whether they were homes, businesses, or other buildings.

Crews kept the flames, known as the Mill Fire, from growing overnight. As of Sunday, the fire covered about 6.6 square miles (17 square kilometers) and was 25% contained, numbers unchanged since Saturday night, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

Three people were injured, according to Cal Fire, but no other details were available. Two people were brought to Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Cal Fire Siskiyou Unit Chief Phil Anzo said Saturday. One was in stable condition and the other was transferred to UC Davis Medical Center, which has a burn unit. It’s unclear if these injuries were related to the deaths reported Sunday.

Nearby, crews battled another blaze known as the Mountain Fire, which also sparked on Friday, though in a less populated area. More than 300 people were under evacuation orders.

Weed, home to fewer than 3,000 people about 280 miles (451 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, has long been seen by passersby as a whimsical spot to stop along Interstate 5. But the town, nestled in the shadow of Mt. Shasta, is no stranger to wildfires.

Dominique Mathes, 37, said he’s had some close calls with wildfires since he has lived in Weed. Though fire dangers are becoming more frequent, he’s not interested in leaving.

“It’s a beautiful place,” he said. “Everybody has risks everywhere, like Florida’s got hurricanes and floods, Louisiana has got tornadoes and all that stuff. So, it happens everywhere. Unfortunately here, it’s fires.”

The winds make Weed and the surrounding area a perilous place for wildfires, whipping small flames into a frenzy. Weed has seen three major fires since 2014, a period of extreme drought that has prompted the largest and most destructive fires in California history.

That drought persists as California heads into what traditionally is the worst of the fire season. Scientists say climate change has made the West warmer and drier over the last three decades and will continue to make weather more extreme and wildfires more frequent and destructive.

Crews battled flames while much of the state baked in a Labor Day weekend heat wave, with temperatures expected to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) in Los Angeles, exceptionally warm weather for Southern California. Temperatures were expected to be even hotter through the Central Valley up to the capital of Sacramento.

The California Independent System Operator issued its fifth “flex alert,” a plea for people to use their air conditioners and other appliances sparingly from 4 to 9 p.m. to protect the power grid.

___

Ronayne reported from Sacramento, California. Associated Press journalist Stefanie Dazio contributed from Los Angeles.

Home » AP Feeds » Sheriff: 2 dead in Northern California wildfire

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Energy problems in Ukraine and Europe take center stage
AP Feeds
Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe ... Energy problems plagued Ukraine and Europe as much of the Russian-occupied region that's home to a largely crippled nuclear power plant was reported temporarily ...
2
California fire fight persists as many neighborhoods reopen
AP Feeds
About 1,000 people in the rural ... About 1,000 people in the rural Northern California community of Weed were still being kept from their homes Sunday as firefighters worked to contain ...
3
Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally
AP Feeds
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Larry Mitko voted ... WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Larry Mitko voted for Donald Trump in 2016. But the Republican from Beaver County in western Pennsylvania says he has no ...
4
Ukraine's nuclear plant partly goes offline amid fighting
AP Feeds
The head of the U.N. nuclear ... The head of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Saturday that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine was disconnected to its last external power ...
5
Gorbachev buried in Moscow in funeral snubbed by Putin
AP Feeds
Russians who came for a last ... Russians who came for a last look at former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev on Saturday mourned both the man and his policies that gave ...
6
In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims ...
AP Feeds
Nikiesha Thomas was on her way ... Nikiesha Thomas was on her way to work one day when she told her sister that she was thinking about getting involved with domestic ...
7
Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure
AP Feeds
Along with highly classified government documents, ... Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified ...
8
IAEA to have 'full picture' of Ukraine nuclear plant ...
AP Feeds
Fighting raged Friday near Europe's biggest ... Fighting raged Friday near Europe's biggest nuclear power plant in a Russian-held area of eastern Ukraine, as inspectors from the U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency ...
9
As teachers worry, kids at Ukraine cadet school wait ...
AP Feeds
The heavy rubber gas masks placed ... The heavy rubber gas masks placed atop small wooden desks are nothing strange to these children as they file past the bomb shelter's iron ...