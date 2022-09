One woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Northeast Albuquerque on Sunday evening.

Gilbert Gallegos, a police spokesman, said the crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near Virginia and Constitution NE.

“One vehicle crashed into a building,” he said in a news release. “The female driver of the vehicle is deceased.”

Gallegos said the condition of the driver of the other vehicle wasn’t known on Sunday night.

He said APD’s Motors Unit, which includes the DWI Unit, is investigating the wreck.