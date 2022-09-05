Lobos mix in new, but lose to Grand Canyon

One of the truisms generally spoken about teams trying to find themselves is that you can’t tell the players without a scorecard.

Well, that certainly was the truth for University of New Mexico women’s soccer fans Sunday as a steady parade of new faces – and old faces in new places – filtered across the pitch as coach Heather Dyche juggled her lineup throughout the 2-1 loss to defending Western Athletic Conference champion Grand Canyon (4-1-1).

A whopping 22 players saw minutes for UNM (1-2-2) in the match, which occasionally led to something of a disjointed effort as finding successful combinations was at times a challenge.

But since the Mountain West is generally considered a one-bid conference come NCAA time, the Lobos’ focus has to be on facing league opponents and preparing for the MWC tournament, Dyche said.

“What I’ve learned in my eight years here is that you have to find your depth and you have to commit to finding your depth,” she said. “And the only way to do that is to put those players on and let them get their minutes and let them play. Sometimes that’s really good and sometimes that’s not but that’s the only way to do it.”

Dyche went so far as to even swap out regular goalkeeper Alli Davis for backup Callie Droitsch.

“I thought Callie came in (Sunday) and was unreal in goal,” the coach said. “That’s great. That means if she needs to come in during conference play or does take Alli’s spot, she’s ready.”

Freshman Mercedes Morris out of Cibola also had a strong outing, and very nearly looped in a goal that Lopes ‘keeper Jordan Ferguson was able to just touch over the net.

As usual, however, it was veteran Jadyn Edwards who provided the big plays for New Mexico.

Her booming direct kick from about 30 yards out knotted the score at 1-all in the 59th minute, coming several minutes after a free kick from the same spot clanged off the goalpost.

“It was nice to get one to go in,” Edwards said, adding she believes it’s the first time she’s put a free kick away from that area. “Coach been working with me on it for a couple of years now.”

It only took five minutes for GCU to get the game winner though as Leah Pirro popped free on a counter and sped alone at the Lobos goal, forcing Droitsch to react forward. Once she did, Pirro was able to put it past her into the unguarded goal.

“I think that they overpowered our defense and our organization,” Edwards said, alluding to the inexperience factor. “They caught us on a couple of transition plays, which happens, and we can fix that. I think we played a lot better (than in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Portland State). It was a disappointing loss but I’m proud of how we responded to Thursday.”

Seeing so many fresh faces on the field was actually a good thing, she said.

“I think it’s a benefit to have that much depth on the team and that many players that you can put on and not worry about what the score is and how they’re going to play. I think what Heather is doing in putting so many people in was trying out different patterns of people and formations that we tried just to get it all finalized for (conference season). It’s definitely cool to have some new faces and some returning players who haven’t had a chance to play much.”

In the end for Edwards, however, she’s going to attract the lion’s share of attention from opposing teams regardless of whom else is on the field.

Edwards scored her fifth goal of the season for New Mexico, moving her into solo third place on the school’s career goal chart with 28 goals.

“Adapting and going with the flow,” Edwards said of her role. “I play my game and they play theirs and sometimes it works together and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s trial and error. That’s what we’re trying to do. Playing with new people and trying to see what works and what doesn’t.”

—

Thursday

UNM at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.