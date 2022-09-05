 Lobos mix in new, but lose to Grand Canyon - Albuquerque Journal

Lobos mix in new, but lose to Grand Canyon

By Glen Rosales / For the Journal

University of New Mexico’s Paige Satterlee, right, and Grand Canyon’s Lindsey Prokop battle for possession during the teams’ match played at UNM Soccer Stadium on Sunday. The Lobos lost 2-1. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

One of the truisms generally spoken about teams trying to find themselves is that you can’t tell the players without a scorecard.

Well, that certainly was the truth for University of New Mexico women’s soccer fans Sunday as a steady parade of new faces – and old faces in new places – filtered across the pitch as coach Heather Dyche juggled her lineup throughout the 2-1 loss to defending Western Athletic Conference champion Grand Canyon (4-1-1).

A whopping 22 players saw minutes for UNM (1-2-2) in the match, which occasionally led to something of a disjointed effort as finding successful combinations was at times a challenge.

But since the Mountain West is generally considered a one-bid conference come NCAA time, the Lobos’ focus has to be on facing league opponents and preparing for the MWC tournament, Dyche said.

“What I’ve learned in my eight years here is that you have to find your depth and you have to commit to finding your depth,” she said. “And the only way to do that is to put those players on and let them get their minutes and let them play. Sometimes that’s really good and sometimes that’s not but that’s the only way to do it.”

Dyche went so far as to even swap out regular goalkeeper Alli Davis for backup Callie Droitsch.

“I thought Callie came in (Sunday) and was unreal in goal,” the coach said. “That’s great. That means if she needs to come in during conference play or does take Alli’s spot, she’s ready.”

Freshman Mercedes Morris out of Cibola also had a strong outing, and very nearly looped in a goal that Lopes ‘keeper Jordan Ferguson was able to just touch over the net.

As usual, however, it was veteran Jadyn Edwards who provided the big plays for New Mexico.

Her booming direct kick from about 30 yards out knotted the score at 1-all in the 59th minute, coming several minutes after a free kick from the same spot clanged off the goalpost.

“It was nice to get one to go in,” Edwards said, adding she believes it’s the first time she’s put a free kick away from that area. “Coach been working with me on it for a couple of years now.”

It only took five minutes for GCU to get the game winner though as Leah Pirro popped free on a counter and sped alone at the Lobos goal, forcing Droitsch to react forward. Once she did, Pirro was able to put it past her into the unguarded goal.

“I think that they overpowered our defense and our organization,” Edwards said, alluding to the inexperience factor. “They caught us on a couple of transition plays, which happens, and we can fix that. I think we played a lot better (than in Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Portland State). It was a disappointing loss but I’m proud of how we responded to Thursday.”

Seeing so many fresh faces on the field was actually a good thing, she said.

“I think it’s a benefit to have that much depth on the team and that many players that you can put on and not worry about what the score is and how they’re going to play. I think what Heather is doing in putting so many people in was trying out different patterns of people and formations that we tried just to get it all finalized for (conference season). It’s definitely cool to have some new faces and some returning players who haven’t had a chance to play much.”

In the end for Edwards, however, she’s going to attract the lion’s share of attention from opposing teams regardless of whom else is on the field.

Edwards scored her fifth goal of the season for New Mexico, moving her into solo third place on the school’s career goal chart with 28 goals.

“Adapting and going with the flow,” Edwards said of her role. “I play my game and they play theirs and sometimes it works together and sometimes it doesn’t. It’s trial and error. That’s what we’re trying to do. Playing with new people and trying to see what works and what doesn’t.”

Thursday

UNM at UC San Diego, 8 p.m.

Home » Sports » Lobos mix in new, but lose to Grand Canyon

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Gonzales, Lobos quickly move on to Boise State
College
Most college football coaches would have ... Most college football coaches would have probably said the opposite of what University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales opened with for his post-game ...
2
Lobos mix in new, but lose to Grand Canyon
College
One of the truisms generally spoken ... One of the truisms generally spoken about teams trying to find themselves is that you can't tell the players without a scorecard. Well, that ...
3
Wright: UNM’s D a horror for Maine
College
The University of Maine's most celebrated ... The University of Maine's most celebrated graduate, by far, is award-winning horror novelist Stephen King. Though King was not present (or was he?) at ...
4
Fall sports roundup: UNM soccer hosts Grand Canyon; Lobo, ...
College
New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon in ... New Mexico hosts Grand Canyon in a matchup of defending women's soccer conference champions Sunday a ...
5
Lobo hoops freshman Robbins is feeling right at home
College
Hannah Robbins had plenty to smile ... Hannah Robbins had plenty to smile about during Thursday's UNM women's basketball practice at the Da ...
6
UNM blanks Maine 41-0; first shutout in Gonzales era
College
The University of New Mexico's defense ... The University of New Mexico's defense delivered the Lobos' first shutout in the Coach Danny Gonzales era with a 41-0 win over FCS Maine ...
7
Lobo Club gala enjoys record-shattering fundraising
College
UNM's Lobo Club had a record-setting ... UNM's Lobo Club had a record-setting night at its recent Cherry & Silver Gala, raising more than a half million dollars.
8
At last, Lobo football gets ready to play the ...
College
Defense, the Lobo coaching staff insists, ... Defense, the Lobo coaching staff insists, is the reason for optimism around the UNM football program as the 2022 season kicks off Saturday.
9
Minnesota thumps NMSU in Kill's return
College
Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards ... Mo Ibrahim rushed for 132 yards and two touchdowns for Minnesota in his seamless comeback from a season-ending injury in the opener a year ...