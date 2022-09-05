Gonzales, Lobos quickly move on to Boise State

Most college football coaches would have probably said the opposite of what University of New Mexico coach Danny Gonzales opened with for his post-game press conference after the first shutout in his 20 games at his alma mater.

Many coaches would have offered: “We’re going to enjoy this one tonight,” after a dominant 41-0 win to open the season that ended a five-game skid from a disappointing 3-9 campaign last year.

Gonzales, however, the 46-year-old in his third year of his first head coaching job, quickly attacked the elephant in the room and didn’t shy away from talking about Boise State, the Mountain West Mountain Division perennial favorite that is coming to play the Lobos Friday night at University Stadium.

The Lobos’ impressive win on Saturday night wasn’t all about showing off an aggressive defense or new playmakers on offense.

“They’ve given themselves an opportunity to have some fun,” Gonzales said, referring to the reward for beating up on FCS Maine. “I’m excited for that opportunity.”

Gonzales acknowledged the magnitude of the matchup against the 0-1 Broncos on national television, but didn’t want to refer to it as a “big game.”

“It’s a big opportunity,” Gonzales said. “It’s a big opportunity for the City of Albuquerque. It’s a big opportunity for our football program. … I hope the entire City of Albuquerque took notice that they’ve got a football team that will compete their tails off and they fill up the stadium.”

The Broncos were picked to win the Mountain Division in preseason voting by media, who predicted the Lobos to finish last. BSU enters as a 15½-point favorite.

Gonzales is hoping for more than the announced 15,166 that showed up on Saturday night. He believes a packed stadium could make the difference in a tight game against Boise State, which lost at Oregon State 34-17 on Saturday night. The Lobos’ game will be a Red-Out at University Stadium, and Gonzales said to leave all white, turquoise or any other non-red-colored gear at home.

“I want to see all red,” Gonzales said. “Nothing but red.”

WYSONG’S WORKLOAD: Wide receiver Luke Wysong led the Lobos in all-purpose yards last year as a freshman out of Cleveland High. It appears he’s on the path for a repeat, as he was plenty busy against the Black Bears with a game-best 128 all-purpose yards.

Gonzales believes Wysong can take on the workload much better than last year as the Lobos’ playmaker added nearly 20 pounds during an offseason that also included track and field competition to maintain his game-changing speed.

Gonzales said Wysong held up just fine after six carries for 43 yards and his first career rushing touchdown and three catches for 51 yards and his first career TD reception. Wysong, now listed at 180 pounds, also posted 34 yards on three punt returns. He bounced back up after taking an illegal hit that came before he caught a punt.

“He was running around, bouncing like an Energizer bunny after the game,” Gonzales said of Wysong. “I think those extra 20 pounds probably helped.”

Wysong worked well with senior quarterback Miles Kendrick on the option pitch that sometimes sprung Wysong free to the outside.

Early on, Wysong was trying to take each touch to the house, said Gonzales, who told his young leader to just run vertically.

Heath Ridenour, UNM’s quarterbacks coach who was the head man at Cleveland, helped the offense with providing the Lobos some of the ways they got Wysong the ball while with the Storm, Gonzales said.

The Lobos will be OK on offense this season, even if opponents decided to focus on stopping Wysong because UNM has more than one playmaker, Gonzales said.

Three other Lobos scored touchdowns, including running back Sherod White (two), freshman wide receiver Jah’Mar Sanders and senior wide receiver Geordon Porter, an Arizona State transfer who led UNM with 54 yards on five catches.

“We’re a lot faster team than last year,” Gonzales said, “and I don’t think it’s close.”

The Lobos, who finished last in the nation in total offense for FBS teams last year, scored 21 points in the second quarter. That outscored each of the outputs they had during the final 10 games of the year.

They racked up 437 yards, 267 coming on the ground. Both of those marks were better than any of their results in 2021.

WHO’S OUT: The Lobos will get a boost in the backfield with the 2022 debut of dynamic running back Nate Jones, who was benched last week because he still owed Gonzales one game after he was put on the scout team in 2021 for not meeting his expectations.

However, for the second straight game, UNM will be without wide receiver Trae Hall due to an NCAA rule that has caused him to fulfill progress toward his degree, Gonzales said. Hall, who flashed big-play ability last year when he moved from quarterback to receiver before an ankle injury ended his season, should be back for the Lobos’ home game against UTEP on Sept. 17.

Sophomore middle linebacker Dion Hunter, a Cleveland alum, did not play against Maine because of illness. There is no timeline on his return, Gonzales said, so he could miss Friday’s game too.

Cornerback Hunter Sellers, a sophomore transfer from Pittsburgh, didn’t play in UNM’s season opener. He had arthroscopic surgery on his knee in August and might be back for UNM’s game at LSU on Sept. 24 or sooner, Gonzales said.

Former Los Lunas standout Tyler Kiehne, a freshman transfer from UCLA, could miss his second straight game as a defensive linemen after battling ankle and knee injuries during preseason camp, Gonzales said.

Gonzales is hopeful freshman safety Christian Ellis (pectoral injury) can return in time for the Lobos’ game at UNLV on Sept. 30.

UNM sophomore outside linebacker Alec Marenco is set to miss the first half against the Broncos on Friday after being called for targeting late in the fourth quarter against Maine. But, Gonzales said he will appeal it because he thinks there shouldn’t have been a penalty called.

UNM right tackle DJ Wingfield dealt with a bit of swelling on his knee, but mostly sat through most of Saturday’s game for caution, Gonzales said. Wingfield should play on Friday.