Unions are making a comeback

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

On any given day, you might find Victoriano Cárdenas working at an independent and locally owned bookstore in Albuquerque’s Northeast Heights – though not for long.

The pay Cárdenas makes – $12 an hour – isn’t enough to cover his expenses. And the company, currently, doesn’t offer any benefits outside of the recently announced paid sick leave that the state is mandating.

Add to that the work environment – the bookstore is “really hot all the time” and it doesn’t have a fountain for employees to fill up their water bottles or get a sip to drink, Cárdenas said.

But Cárdenas’ gripes have nothing to do with the bookstore specifically – it’s what he calls the “corporate culture” so many businesses, including locally owned ones, have adopted. That culture has a focus on making money at the hands of employees who are feeling overworked, underpaid and underappreciated, Cárdenas said.

And employees are making a change – forming unions, requesting higher pay and better benefits, and asking to be treated fairly in the workplace.

“I can see a shift and I think it’s because people are getting more educated about what benefits and pay have been like in the past,” Cárdenas said. “We’re paying an exponential amount for everything – tuition and housing and food and gas, and pretty soon water. … It’s not that we don’t want to work. We want to work and be rewarded, and be able to live and raise a family.”

A local picture

Unions – formed by employees of a workplace to maintain or improve working conditions – are starting to gain steam.

That includes high-profile unionization efforts among Amazon warehouses and at Starbucks and Apple stores across the country. The national trend has even touched down in the state.

In New Mexico, at least two Starbucks have so far announced their plans to unionize. While a vote hasn’t happened yet – at least 70% of employees at a location need to vote in favor of unionizing – workers at the two stores are asking for better management practices to prevent burnout. The Albuquerque location is also requesting better benefits and job security.

Last year, IATSE Local 480 members joined in on a national push for more humane working conditions in their contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers – the organization that represents large productions and studios such as Netflix, Hulu, Paramount and Disney. They succeeded.

But it has also trickled down to local businesses, including the bookstore where Cárdenas works. Though Cárdenas has been involved in union efforts – he said the owner has recognized the employees’ union recently – he is leaving for a job with the city that pays $9 more an hour than what he was making at the bookstore.

Cárdenas was also involved with the graduate student workers at the University of New Mexico who are currently negotiating a contract with UNM.

At least one co-op in Albuquerque is fighting to keep its union as the company plans to move locations, said Greg Frazier, president of the local chapter of the United Food and Commercial Workers. His organization is “gearing up for a big fight next year.”

But Frazier has also helped workers negotiate contracts at corporate grocery stores, including workers from Smith’s in New Mexico – who helped ratify a new contract with Kroger, the parent company of the grocery store chain.

Frazier has worked for UFCW for more than 20 years and he said that in the last two years there’s been a large increase in employees looking to unionize or negotiate new contracts that better serve their needs.

“I’ve never seen it like it is right now,” said Frazier, whose organization represents close to 4,000 employees across the state. “This is a time where obviously it’s because of the conditions that are out there with our economy and the wages and the pandemic.”

National trend

Just over 10% of workers in 2021 belonged to unions, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That is a drastic decline from the 1950s when about a third of workers in the country belonged to unions.

Recent data shows that unionization has become a popular trend across the country – even here in New Mexico.

About 71% of Americans are in support of unions – up from 48% in 2010 – according to a Gallup poll from August. The last time approval was that high was 1965, according to Gallup.

And New Mexico has seen nearly a 1% increase in employees represented by unions in 2021 compared to the previous year, data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows. About 9.1% of wage and salary workers are represented by unions in the state and 7.5% belong to unions, according to the data.

“I see it just growing,” Frazier said.

Changes favoring workers

Companies large and small have made changes since the onset of the pandemic – the catalyst for employees asking for better benefits and management.

Starbucks had announced it was increasing its hourly wage. Last year, Walmart announced it would raise the pay for more than half a million workers across the country. Amazon workers have seen a slight increase in wages in the last year.

In New Mexico, the Minimum Wage Act of 2019 has led to the increase of wages annually for employees across the state. Just this year, the minimum wage increased to $11.50 and by January 2023, the wage will rise to $12 an hour.

But that isn’t all employees have focused on. Benefits, including paid sick leave, have been something New Mexico workers have been seeking for some time now. And they recently got it in July when the state enacted paid sick leave that allows for one hour of leave for every 30 hours worked.

Employees can use up to 64 hours in a year, and accrue even more that can be rolled over annually.

“I think that the reality has just become really clear to people that there’s just so much inequality,” said Melissa Binder, an associate professor of economics at UNM. “It makes sense that people are now like, ‘You know what? This isn’t right,’ and want to advocate for themselves.”