KOAT advances PED’s Family Literacy Academy

Many families with children in New Mexico lack the tools to excel in reading, writing, vocabulary and other elements of basic literacy.

To fill in those gaps, the Public Education Department offers a Family Literacy Academy, which consists of three online courses in English and Spanish geared to kids in kindergarten through high school.

As part of the Literacy Project, KOAT-TV, Channel 7, will highlight the Family Literacy Academy during its 5 p.m. newscast on Monday. The segment includes an interview with a parent who works as a teacher and whose family participated in the academy. She speaks about how the program not only helped her own children, but how it had benefits for kids in the classroom where she teaches.

The Literacy Academy courses, all available via Zoom, will be offered in September, October and November. New Mexico parents and caregivers can attend to learn more about how to support their children at home so they become stronger readers.

Those interested can register right up to the start of any class.

Registration and information on topics, dates and times are available at bit.ly/K12FLA for English speakers; or bit.ly/K12ADL for Spanish speakers.

The Literacy Project is an ongoing collaboration among the Journal, KOAT and KKOB News Radio to highlight issues related to the literacy crisis in New Mexico.