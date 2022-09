It’s last call for this year’s Harvest Wine Festival. The three-day event at Balloon Fiesta Park, 5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE, wraps up Monday. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features dueling piano shows, an artisan marketplace, miniature golf and silent disco. Guests must be 21 years old or older to attend. For more information, go to https://nmwine.com/abq-harvest-wine-fest/.