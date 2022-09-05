NM reopens Pecos Canyon State Park

The State Parks Division of the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department announced the reopening of Pecos Canyon State Park Friday.

Pecos Canyon State Park had been closed to protect the public from unsafe conditions resulting from the Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire, according to a news release.

“I am pleased that New Mexicans and visitors to our state can now access Pecos Canyon to camp, fish, hike, and spend time alone or with family and friends,” State Parks Director Toby Velasquez said in the release. “Pecos Canyon is always a popular destination for the Labor Day weekend and fall season.”

For more information, go to https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/spd/find-a-park/pecos-canyon-state-park/.