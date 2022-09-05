 Woman charged in fatal crash near Santa Fe - Albuquerque Journal

Woman charged in fatal crash near Santa Fe

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

State Police have arrested a 26-year-old woman in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate 25 southwest of Santa Fe. 

Late Sunday night, Jacqueline Amber Bailon of Santo Domingo was driving a truck south on I-25 and collided with another Ford F-150 traveling south, according to the initial crash investigation.

Jacqueline Amber Bailon (NMSP)

The truck Bailon hit, which was carrying three passengers, rolled over. 

Albuquerque resident Juanita Ojeda, 63, died in the crash. 

A 60-year-old man driving the F-150 and a 15-year-old boy were treated at a Santa Fe hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

Bailon was not injured in the crash. 

Police arrested her on the scene and charged her with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence. 

Investigators also suspect Bailon was speeding when her truck hit the other vehicle. 

Bailon was booked into the Santa Fe Adult Detention Center. 

