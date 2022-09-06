Women’s hoops: UNM’s tough nonconference foes have to come to the Pit

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team’s home dominance will be put to a stiffer test in 2022-23.

Arizona, Arizona State and Houston will visit the Pit during the non-conference portion of the Lobos’ schedule, posing a challenge for UNM after it finished 17-1 at home last season.

New Mexico’s pre-Mountain West schedule was road-heavy in 2021-22, with the Lobos’ most difficult games (versus Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston and Stephen F. Austin) all played away from home. The script has largely flipped for the upcoming season.

UNM will take on Old Dominion and Mississippi State in the neutral Sun Coast Challenge in December, but most of its other marquee games will be played at home.

“Sometimes it works out that way,” Lobos coach Mike Bradbury said. “Arizona State owed us a home game but it ended up getting delayed, and we played at Houston and Arizona last year. We get return games this year, and our non-conference schedule is good.”

UNM’s nonconference schedule is being unveiled later than usual because of coaching changes at other programs and various contractual issues. As of Monday, Bradbury was still trying to secure one additional pre-conference game.

The Mountain West Conference, meanwhile, is set to release its women’s basketball schedule Wednesday.

The non-conference highlight figures to be Arizona, national runner-up in 2020-21 and an NCAA second-round qualifier last season, when the Wildcats went 27-5. UA defeated UNM 77-60 in Tucson on Dec. 12.

UNM also will extend its recent series against Houston, which handed the Lobos their worst loss (89-60) of 2021-22.

Arizona State and new coach Natasha Adair will visit Albuquerque for the first time since 2004. The Lobos will also host Abilene Christian, Western New Mexico and play its annual home-and-home series with New Mexico State and new coach Jody Adams.

UNM’s road schedule includes the front end of home-and-home series with Southern Utah, Texas A&M Commerce and Nicholls State. The Lobos will take on Old Dominion (24-10 last season) and Mississippi State (16-15) in the neutral Sun Coast Challenge in Tampa, Florida, Dec. 19-21.

NEW MEXICO WOMEN

2022-23 Nonconference schedule

Home games in bold

Date Opponent

Oct. 29 West Texas A&M (exhibition)

Nov. 3 Fort Lewis (exhibition)

Nov. 7 at Southern Utah

Nov. 12 Houston

Nov. 15 at New Mexico State

Nov. 20 Arizona State

Nov. 22 Western New Mexico

Nov. 26 at Texas A&M Commerce

Nov. 29 at Nicholls State

Dec. 4 Arizona

Dec. 7 Abilene Christian

Dec. 11 New Mexico State

Dec. 19-21 Sun Coast Challenge

(Tampa, Florida), specific dates TBA

New Mexico vs. Old Dominion

New Mexico vs. Mississippi State

Notes: Game times TBA. Mountain West schedule to be posted Wednesday