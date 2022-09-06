 Isotopes still have lots of games to play, beginning Tuesday at home - Albuquerque Journal

Isotopes still have lots of games to play, beginning Tuesday at home

By ABQJournal News Staff

Ordinarily, the Triple-A baseball season would have ended on Labor Day, with players then scattering like the wind, some even going to the major leagues.

But much has changed in baseball, beginning in the pandemic year and continuing through this late summer.

The upshot of this is that there are still 15 Isotopes home games scheduled, beginning with Tuesday’s series opener against El Paso. In fact, the schedule just now gives us a season-long 13-game home stand of pro baseball in Albuquerque. Then the Isotopes (56-70) have one more road series and finish up with three home games (Sept. 26-28) against this same El Paso squad.

The main reason for the longer season in Triple-A is the modest roster expansion in the major leagues beginning Sept. 1. It used to go up to 40 players, and every contingency personnel need for any ballclub for that last month of the regular season could be solved by looking into a clubhouse that suddenly was much more crowded.

Now, however, major league rosters only expand to 28 players, and to keep more players ready, the minor league schedule largely mirrors the big-league slate to keep them in action and ready just in case, until the finish.

More Triple-A games also provide more of an opportunity to experiment with rules. Remember earlier in the season when all the balls and strikes were called by the Hawk-Eye “robot ump” technology, reducing the home-plate umpire to a messenger? Now, home plate umps are back to calling the balls and strikes — but batters, catchers and pitchers can use a limited number of challenges to the calls, and the “robot ump” gives the final say.

We’ll have more reporting on that this week. In the meantime, just know that the baseball season in Albuquerque is ongoing through month’s end.

 

‘TOPES TUESDAY: El Paso at Albuquerque, 6:35 p.m., 610 AM/95.9 FM

