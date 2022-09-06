Santa Fe park unveils special features for bees

New Mexico is home to at least 1,000 bee species, including the smallest bee in North America.

The pollinators play an important role in helping fruits, vegetables, and other plants reproduce.

As a Bee City USA affiliate, Santa Fe commits to adding native plants to public property, building bee habitat and reducing pesticide use.

The city’s latest pollinator project is at Calle Alvarado Park off of Old Pecos Trail.

City and nonprofit groups hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 26 for the newly remodeled park.

Keep Santa Fe Beautiful and the City of Santa Fe revamped the park to protect and boost bee populations.

The park now has a native pollinator plant garden and a “bee hotel.” The structure has holes for solitary native bees to lay larvae that will hatch in the spring.

At the celebration, local artist John Knox also unveiled his bee sculpture made with recycled materials.