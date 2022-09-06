 It's a red-out: Lobos to wear cherry helmets against Boise State - Albuquerque Journal

It’s a red-out: Lobos to wear cherry helmets against Boise State

By Steve Virgen / Journal Assistant Sports Editor

UNM safety Jerrick Reed II shows off the Lobos’ new cherry helmet during a video promotion. (Courtesy of UNM Lobo Athletics)

University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales is basically pulling out all the stops in order to attract more people to University Stadium for the Lobos’ Friday night game against heavy favorite Boise State.

His latest ploy shows his love for Lobo football history and his connection to players these days wanting to look flashy for the national TV cameras, as the game is on CBS Sports Network.

For the first time since 1973, the Lobos will take the field wearing cherry helmets.

Gonzales, at his press conference later today, is expected to talk about the idea behind bringing out the bright red helmets.

Gonzales grew up in Albuquerque, playing football at Valley High and UNM, where he began his coaching career, learning under then-coach Rocky Long, who is now the Lobos’ defensive coordinator.

Gonzales will throw out the first pitch at the Albuquerque Isotopes’ game tonight.

Friday’s game will be a red-out at University Stadium. Gonzales has asked everyone to wear red.

“I hope the entire city of Albuquerque took notice that they’ve got a football team that will compete their tails off and they fill up the stadium,” Gonzales said after the Lobos beat FCS Maine 41-0 on Saturday night. “It’s going to be a red-out so I don’t want to see any red or white or purple or whatever was in the stands. I want to see all red. Nothing but red.”

Boise State is favored by 16.5 points, according to FanDuel. The Broncos (0-1) were picked to win the Mountain West Conference Mountain Division in the preseason by the media, while UNM (1-0) was picked to finish last.

UNM Athletics released the new-helmet look on Twitter this morning, a video featuring senior safety Jerrick Reed II, who led the Lobos with seven tackles and one pass break-up against the Black Bears.

The Lobos will cherry helmets on Friday night against Boise State. (Courtesy of UNM Lobo Athletics)
