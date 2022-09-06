Reward offered for suspect in May homicide

Albuquerque police are still looking for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in May.

Vicente Pablo Reyes, 38, is charged with murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a flier released by Crime Stoppers on Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to Reyes’s arrest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Reyes shot his girlfriend, 42-year-old Misty Muniz, in the head during an argument at his sister’s Northeast Albuquerque home on May 9.