 Reward offered for suspect in May homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Reward offered for suspect in May homicide

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police are still looking for a man accused of killing his girlfriend in May.

Vicente Pablo Reyes, 38 (Crime Stoppers)

Vicente Pablo Reyes, 38, is charged with murder and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to a flier released by Crime Stoppers on Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to Reyes’s arrest.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court, Reyes shot his girlfriend, 42-year-old Misty Muniz, in the head during an argument at his sister’s Northeast Albuquerque home on May 9.

