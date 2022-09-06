 Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Deming - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run near Deming

By Aubrey Hovey / Journal Assistant City Editor

Raymond Anthony Saucedo (Source: New Mexico State Police)

New Mexico State Police have arrested a man accused of fatally striking a construction worker with his vehicle and fleeing the scene of the crash in Luna County.

Police say Carl Lee Johnson, 22, was cleaning debris from Interstate 10 near Deming on Thursday morning when Raymond Anthony Saucedo, 23, struck him with his Ford van.

“For reasons still under investigation, Saucedo hit Johnson with his vehicle and then fled the scene,” a NMSP news release states. “Mr. Johnson suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.”

A NMSP officer caught up with Saucedo and conducted a traffic stop before Saucedo was arrested without further incident, according to the release. Saucedo, of Lordsburg, is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to give aid in a crash causing great bodily harm or death and failure to give immediate notice of a crash.

The crash is still being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.

