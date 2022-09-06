 NM rain chances return this weekend - Albuquerque Journal

NM rain chances return this weekend

By Theresa Davis / Journal Staff Writer

September is off to a warm and hazy start in New Mexico.

But by this weekend, temperatures could drop and rain is expected to return.

Daniel Porter, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said western wildfires could cause smoky skies this week.

“Much drier air has worked its way into the Land of Enchantment, and that has, unfortunately, put a damper on our thunderstorm chances,” Porter said. “But things might change as we get into the upcoming weekend.”

Albuquerque is expected to have a high temperature of 93 degrees on Wednesday, with no chance of rain.

Thursday in the city could hit 92 degrees.

A weak storm system could work its way through New Mexico on Friday and into the weekend.

“Increased cloud cover and more chances for thunderstorms — that’s going to bring the temperatures back down,” Porter said.

Albuquerque has a forecast high of 89 degrees on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

The state’s far western portion could also see some leftover rainfall this weekend from Hurricane Kay off Mexico’s Pacific coast.

New Mexico drought conditions have improved drastically this summer.

About 10% of the state is experiencing the worst level of drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

That number was at 90% at the beginning of June.

However, a robust monsoon season does not spell the end of the state’s drought.

Forecasts predict a strong possibility for a triple dip La Niña winter — the third consecutive year with that weather pattern.

NWS hydrologist Andrew Mangham said a La Niña typically means that New Mexico will receive less precipitation in the winter and spring.

“So there is every chance that while we’re looking pretty good right now and probably will continue to improve somewhat through the rest of September, drought conditions will most likely return and deepen again by the time we get to next spring,” Mangham said.

