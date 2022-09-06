Ex-bookkeeper pleads guilty to stealing $2M from auto body company

A former bookkeeper for an Albuquerque-based auto body firm pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges that she defrauded her employer of more than $2 million over a seven-year period, court records show.

Christina Joyner, 47, of Rio Rancho admitted in a plea agreement that she stole $2,025,165 from Quanz Auto Body from July 2014 through September 2021, according to the plea agreement filed in U.S. District Court of New Mexico.

Joyner faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, according to a statement issued by U.S. Attorney for the District of New Mexico Alexander Uballez. No sentencing hearing has been scheduled.

Quanz Auto Body, with three Albuquerque locations and a fourth in Rio Rancho, was acquired in December 2021 by Crash Champions, a nationwide chain. Quanz launched operations in 1980, offering services such as paint and body work.

Joyner worked as a bookkeeper for Quanz for 25 years and held information about the firm’s bank accounts, credit cards, on-site cash and accounting software, according to the plea agreement.

“In her plea agreement, Joyner admitted to issuing checks to herself and coded them to give the appearance they were for legitimate business expenses,” the statement from Uballez’s office said. “Joyner then would deposit the checks electronically through a mobile banking app and immediately withdraw the funds the same day.”

Joyner also used Quanz’s credit cards to make online purchases for herself, the plea agreement said.

Joyner also admitted creating fraudulent payroll check stubs for her husband’s name and using them as proof of income when applying for loans, it said.