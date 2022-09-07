Lobo football: RB Jones gets his chance to impact offense Friday vs. Boise State

Nate Jones, UNM’s prized running back set to make his 2022 debut on Friday night against Boise State (0-1), hasn’t played for the Lobos since Dec. 12, 2020.

That was when he ended his freshman season with 22 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries in helping UNM to a 49-39 upset of Fresno State in Las Vegas, Nevada, where the Lobos stayed during the coronavirus-shortened season.

Since then, Jones experienced much more than a quirky recruitment that saw him commit to UCLA, decommit to the Bruins and nearly land with USC, only to fall into UNM coach Danny Gonzales’ lap. Gonzales became a father figure, sitting Jones out for the 2021 spring because he didn’t meet his expectations.

Jones went into the transfer portal, found humility when not much interest surfaced and returned to Albuquerque, where Gonzales was waiting to put him on the scout team and have Jones earn his way back up the depth chart.

Even after Jones met expectations during a redshirt season last year, and at times performing as the best running back during practices, Gonzales said, “You still owe me.”

And so the dynamic runner was benched for his team’s 41-0 season-opening win over Maine last week.

After Monday’s practice, Jones was asked: What have you learned after all that you’ve gone through?

“How to be a man, really,” said Jones, who was the Lobos’ second leading rusher in 2020 with 232 yards and four touchdowns. “Coach G has been by my side through the whole situation.”

Now, teammates and coaches have noticed Jones just wants to play ball. He said he feels fresher than ever because he didn’t take many carries during practices last week.

“I think he’s hungry,” said UNM running backs coach Jamie Christian, who also coaches special teams. “It’s been a long time not playing. He’s been working his butt off. He’s made some changes in his life. I expect he’s ready to go.”

Christian, who worked with some of the Mountain West Conference’s best running backs during stops at UNLV and his alma mater Fresno State, said this is among the best groups he’s had because of depth and a talent like Jones.

With Jones out last week, Sherod White, a junior transfer from Mt. San Jacinto College in San Jacinto, California, rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. White’s path to UNM wasn’t as dramatic as Jones’ but nevertheless challenging.

Just before finishing a 2021 season in which White scored 20 touchdowns and rushed for 1,001 yards on 138 carries, he gave two-weeks notice at Home Depot, he said.

He said he got the job as a freight worker three years ago when he found out he was going to be a father, but “I was tired of working there.”

Now, he’s much happier at UNM. His daughter, Alaiah, also lives in Albuquerque. She loves New Mexico’s mascot, Lobo Louie, and sometimes asks her dad to have him call her.

Freshman Christian Washington, a former standout at Helix High in San Diego, California, is also expected to be a big-time contributor. Freshman Zach Vigil, who starred at Rio Rancho High, said he is eager to help out in any way he can.

“We’ve got a great room,” Vigil said. “I just want to see all of us eat. No matter who it is. No matter if I get playing time or not.”

UNM has a wild card in Jaden Hullaby, a transfer from Texas who arrived as a tight end. He had 20 yards on three carries Saturday, running at defenders after taking the direct snap in formations that could be called the Wild Lobo.

Hullaby said the three incoming freshmen, including Myron Carter from Spring High in Houston, Texas, have great speed.

“There are a lot of good backs,” Hullaby said. “When you get your number called, you gotta make the best of it.”

Wide receiver Luke Wysong is also a part of the run game as he showed Saturday, when he was in sync with quarterback Miles Kendrick (another running threat) on option pitches.

In 2018, Ahmari Davis, who led the Lobos in rushing, was part of a running back group that referred to themselves as the Money Team and even had T-shirts for that.

Christian was asked if his group has a similar nickname.

“No, we’re just family,” Christian said. “That’s it. Family. I don’t know nothin’ about the Money Team. That’s (boxer Floyd) Mayweather’s. We can’t take that. We’re just family.”

The Lobos believe the foundation of their offense is the run game. Last week, they ran for 267 yards and four touchdowns, which topped any of the rushing performances during their 3-9 2021 season.

Despite the promise in the run game, Gonzales said the Lobos will have to stretch the field and take some deep pass attempts to have a chance against Boise State, a 16.5-point favorite per FanDuel.

—