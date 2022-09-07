Isotopes: Reaction remains mixed on ball-strike experiments

For one week in Sugar Land, Texas, the calls of “Come on, Blue!” meant something again.

The Pacific Coast League, and the Albuquerque Isotopes, have been giving a test run this season of the new computerized automated ball-strike (ABS) system more commonly known as “robo umps” to many around the sport.

But last week, for a road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, umpires had the power of calling balls and strikes back in their hands. But the players and pitchers also had their say, as Major League Baseball allowed them the power to challenge the umpires’ calls at select venues across the country, which then utilized the ABS system only to correct or uphold the umpire’s call.

And the result from the small sample size of the new “challenge” system according to Isotopes manager Warren Schaeffer?

“It was just OK,” Schaeffer said, acknowledging he doesn’t have a particularly strong opinion one way or the other on it.

“You know, there’s good (and) bad things about it. There’s good and bad things about the ABS system. It all depends on what they want to use, man. I mean, it puts more onus on the umpire, which I like. It makes his job important again. But it also gives, you know, some say to the players, which is nice.”

The challenge system will not be used in an Isotopes game the rest of this season, going back instead to the computerized ABS system.

There are no plans in place yet to insert the ABS computerized system into MLB in 2023, so all testing at this point in the minor leagues is very much just an effort to gather information.

The system as it stands now in its test phase allows for each team to have three challenges per game, which are taken away if they are wrong. (They keep the challenge when correct.)

For one series in Texas last week (the scheduled six-game series was shortened to four with two rainouts), here are the results, as charted by Albuquerque Isotopes play-by-play announcer Josh Suchon:

43 pitches were challenged by players over a four-game span.

27 umpire calls were overturned.

Suchon noted the challenges were pretty evenly distributed between hitters and pitchers or catchers (challenges are not allowed by anyone else), and he added that all decisions by the computers were made with in “five to seven seconds” so there wasn’t any noticeable, or at least significant, delay in the game play.

So, from his perspective, how did the challenge system affect the game?

Like Schaeffer, he isn’t quite sure.

He seemed to sum up the thoughts of many on a thread he posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon:

“After 1.5 months of umpires calling balls/strikes, and 3.5 months of a computer calling balls/strikes, and 1 week of an umpire calling balls/strikes with challenges, my verdict is …

“I honestly don’t know.

“I do know the quantity of experimental rules is exhausting.”

Suchon did note one particular inning where the challenge system had a huge impact.

In a seven-run first inning for the Space Cowboys last Thursday, Suchon noted only one run would have been scored by Sugar Land without challenged calls being overturned.

He noted after a called third strike with two outs, Pedro Leon challenged the call and it was overturned.

The at-bat lived on and he hit a 3-run homer. In the same half inning, Alex De Goti also had a called third strike overturned, which later led to an RBI single.

“In terms of having an impact on the game, they scored seven runs in that inning, and six of them came after a reversal of a called third strike,” Suchon said.

OPENING PITCH: Ahead of Tuesday’s game, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales fired a strike for the ceremonial first pitch.

The third-year Lobos coach threw the pitch while most of his team — short a dozen or so players — stood behind him cheering him on. They all seem genuinely impressed with their coach’s pitch — both speed and location.

Catching the pitch was former UNM walk-on Josh Woisin, a La Cueva graduate who earned a scholarship from Gonzales last year as a senior. Woisin now works in sales and marketing in the Isotopes front office.

