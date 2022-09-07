Trial ends with hung jury

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

A jury failed to reach a verdict Tuesday in the first-degree murder trial for a man charged in a 2020 incident in which four people were shot, killing one man and severely injuring the others.

Prosecutors alleged that Austin Crespin, 26, drove a van to a house near Downtown Albuquerque where five others barged inside and fired dozens of shots.

The gunfire killed 38-year-old Jeff Baca and seriously injured a woman and two teenage girls in a house in the 600 block of Arno SE, near Broadway and Coal.

The 2nd Judicial District Court jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict on seven felony charges against Crespin, including first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and three counts of aggravated battery.

Prosecutors had made no decision Tuesday about whether to retry Crespin.

Assistant District Attorney Shonnetta Estrada told jurors last week that Crespin drove a group of teenagers to the house and remained in a van during the attack.

Crespin also served as the getaway driver after the shootings and provided several firearms and ammunition used in the attack, Estrada said during opening statements.

Crespin’s attorney, Stephen Lane, responded that the prosecution’s case hinges on the testimony of a man who instigated the deadly event and, in return, received a favorable plea deal that caps his prison sentence at 22 years.

Lane also told jurors that Crespin was not armed at the time of the shootings.

The shootings stemmed from a dispute that occurred at the Arno house several hours earlier when one of Crespin’s codefendants, Anthony Lopez, argued with one of the girls about music and was told to leave the house, both defense and prosecuting attorneys told jurors.

Lopez, 22, summoned friends and returned to the house with the intention of robbing the occupants, Estrada said.

Lopez pleaded guilty in July 2021 to second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and aggravated burglary, according to court records.

He faces between 20 and 22 years in prison, according to his plea agreement. A sentencing hearing has not been scheduled.

Crespin is the second man to face trial for the fatal incident.

A jury in February convicted Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, of first-degree murder, attempted armed robbery and other charges. Prosecutors alleged in that trial that Hernandez fired the gunshots that fatally struck Baca in a bedroom of the house.

He was sentenced Aug. 19 to life in prison, requiring him to serve 30 years before he is eligible for parole, court records show.