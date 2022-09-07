WATCH: Lobo coach Danny Gonzales throws first pitch at Isotopes game

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales fired a strike for the ceremonial first pitch.

The third-year Lobos coach threw the pitch while most of his team — short a dozen or so players — stood behind him cheering him on. They all seem impressed with their coach’s pitch.

Catching the pitch was former UNM walk-on Josh Woisin, a La Cueva graduate who earned a scholarship from Gonzales last year as a senior. Woisin now works in sales and marketing in the Isotopes front office.

The Lobos host Boise State in a red-out game on Friday at 7 p.m. at University Stadium. That night’s Isotopes game across the street starts at 5:30 p.m.

NOTE: After introductions, the actual pitch comes about 50 seconds into video below.