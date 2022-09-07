 WATCH: Lobo coach Danny Gonzales throws first pitch at Isotopes game - Albuquerque Journal

WATCH: Lobo coach Danny Gonzales throws first pitch at Isotopes game

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Before a group of supportive Lobo football players, University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales prepares to throw out the first pitch for Tuesday’s Albuquerque Isotopes home game vs. El Paso. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)
Ahead of Tuesday’s game, University of New Mexico football coach Danny Gonzales fired a strike for the ceremonial first pitch.

The third-year Lobos coach threw the pitch while most of his team — short a dozen or so players — stood behind him cheering him on. They all seem impressed with their coach’s pitch.

Catching the pitch was former UNM walk-on Josh Woisin, a La Cueva graduate who earned a scholarship from Gonzales last year as a senior. Woisin now works in sales and marketing in the Isotopes front office.

The Lobos host Boise State in a red-out game on Friday at 7 p.m. at University Stadium. That night’s Isotopes game across the street starts at 5:30 p.m.

NOTE: After introductions, the actual pitch comes about 50 seconds into video below.

