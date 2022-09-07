Discounted tickets for New Mexico Bowl on sale

Tickets for the 2022 New Mexico Bowl are on sale for a discounted price through Monday.

Tickets for the promotion include the lower bowl tickets for $30 (originally priced at $40) and north end zone general admission tickets for $20 ($25 originally).

The offer is online at newmexicobowl.com, or golobos.com/tickets, or at the UNM ticket office located in the northeast corner of the Pit, or by phone (505) 925-5626, or the New Mexico Bowl office at (505) 925-5999.

The 17th annual New Mexico Bowl is scheduled to feature a member of the Mountain West Conference and the ESPN Bowl Selection Pool team at University Stadium in Albuquerque on Sat. Dec. 17. It will air on ESPN at 12:15 p.m.